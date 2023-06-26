Pistons' Summer League schedule features matchup of Thompson brothers

The Detroit News

The Detroit Pistons will get their first look at their two new rookies, Ausar Thompson and Marcus Sasser, during the team's four-game schedule in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, which begins next week.

Thompson, the Pistons' pick at No. 5 overall, likely will be one of the highlight pieces of the roster, which will be announced next week, with the first game on July 8. All of the games will be at the Thomas & Mack Center on the campus of the University of Nevada-Las Vegas.

▶ July 8, vs. Orlando, 5:30 ET, ESPN

▶ July 9, vs. Houston, 6:00 ET, ESPN2

▶ July 12, vs. Toronto, 6:00 ET, ESPN2

▶ July 14 vs. San Antonio, 8:30 ET, NBA-TV

The marquee game will be the July 9 matchup against the Rockets, when Ausar will face his twin brother, Amen, whom Houston selected with the No. 4 pick. The Thompson brothers were the first pair of brothers to be picked in the top five in the same draft in NBA history.

The finale against the Spurs, who selected Victor Wembanyama with the top pick, likely won't have the top players, as Wembanyama likely won't participate in Summer League games.

The opening matchup versus the Magic will showcase the No. 6 pick, Anthony Black, as well as Michigan's Jett Howard, who was selected with the No. 11 pick.

The Raptors will have Gradey Dick, their top pick, who was selected 13th overall.