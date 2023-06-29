Pistons pick up team options for Alec Burks, Isaiah Livers, Eugene Omoruyi

Detroit — The Pistons took care of a few housekeeping items this week before the start of free agency.

Detroit announced Thursday it has picked up team options for guard Alec Burks and forwards Isaiah Livers and Eugene Omoruyi for the 2023-24 season.

Burks, 31, served as the Pistons' offensive bucket-getter off the bench last season after averaging 12.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in 51 games. The veteran sharphooter also led the team in 3-point percentage by shooting 41% from beyond the arc. On a team with six players under the age of 22, Burks provides veteran leadership without feeling the need to disrupt the development of his teammates.

A second-round draft pick in 2021, Livers just finished his sophomore season in Detroit after totaling 6.7 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. The Kalamazoo native and former Michigan forward struggled with injuries, but managed to play in 52 games (22 starts) and he served as the Pistons' best perimeter defender when healthy. He also showed versatility on the offensive end with various mid-range shots to complement his strength as a 3-point shooter.

Omoruyi, 26, came to Detroit on a 10-day contract and played his way into a second before the Pistons signed him to a two-year contract. The 2023-24 year was a team option, and Omoruyi's effort and intensity on both ends of the floor proved to be valuable enough for the Pistons to have him return for another season. In 17 games in Detroit last season, Omoruyi averaged 9.7 points and 3.5 rebounds.

Both Livers and Omoruyi are viable candidates for the Pistons' summer league roster, which has yet to be released. The team will embark on a four-game slate in the Las Vegas Summer League on July 8 against the Orlando Magic.

The Pistons announced on Wednesday the trade to acquire first-round pick Marcus Sasser is official and Detroit will send two future first-round picks to the Boston Celtics.

Teams can begin negotiating with free agents on Friday at 6 p.m.

mcurtis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @MikeACurtis2