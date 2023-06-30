'I'm coming home': Pistons acquire Wizards guard, Flint native Monte Morris for pick

Detroit — Pistons general manager Troy Weaver made two additional trades on the first day of free agency, as he acquired Monte Morris in a deal with the Washington Wizards.

Morris, a native of Flint, is on an expiring contract worth nearly $10 million and the Pistons are sending a future second-round pick back to Washington, a league source confirmed to The Detroit News on Friday.

The news was first reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Morris appeared ecstatic to learn of the trade as he added "Detroit Pistons" to his social media bios.

"I'm coming home!!! Let's get it @DetroitPistons," Morris wrote in a tweet.

Morris averaged 10.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists in his sixth season. The Flint Beecher product also is an effective offensive player with shooting splits of 48% from the field, 38% from the 3-point line and 83% from the free-throw line.

Morris spent his first five NBA seasons with the Denver Nuggets, who selected him in the second round (No. 51 overall) in the 2017 draft out of Iowa State.

The trade creates a $9.8 million Traded Player Exception for the Wizards, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

In a separate transaction, the Pistons also traded the draft rights to center Balsa Koprivica to the Los Angeles Clippers for cash considerations, a league source confirmed to The Detroit News.

Hours before free agency began, Detroit executed its first move of the day and acquired sharpshooter Joe Harris and two future second-round picks in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets.

With the additions of Harris and Morris, the Pistons are likely over their $30 million cap threshold and currently hold 15 guaranteed contracts the roster. Detroit also has the $7.8 mid-level exception still in play, which could make for an additional move during free agency.

The Pistons avoided the free-agent market, but were able to walk away with two solid guards on expiring contracts, which allows roster flexibility for the future.

