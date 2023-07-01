Pistons waive forward Eugene Omoruyi

Detroit — Eugene Omoruyi's time with the Pistons has come to an end.

The Pistons announced Saturday that Omoruyi has been waived, which is likely a byproduct of the team's recent trade acquisitions.

The Pistons constructed three trades on Friday, which landed Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris and Washington Wizards guard Monte Morris in exchange for future second-round picks. Their salaries combine for $29.7 million, which eats up most of the Pistons' projected $30 million in cap space.

Omoruyi arrived in Detroit on a 10-day contract, which resulted in a second 10-day before the Pistons signed him to a two-year contract. The Pistons exercised the second year of Omoruyi's contract on Wednesday.

Omoruyi appeared in 40 games (six starts) with both Detroit and Oklahoma City last season, averaging 7.0 points and 2.8 rebounds. He played in 17 games (four starts) with Detroit, while averaging 9.7 points and 3.5 rebounds.

