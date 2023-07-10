Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart agrees to four-year extension worth $64 million

Las Vegas — Isaiah Stewart's future with the Pistons became clearer on Monday night after he agreed to a four-year extension worth $64 million, a league source confirmed to The Detroit News.

The first three years of Stewart's new contract — which could tie him to Detroit through the 2027-28 season — are guaranteed and the fourth year is a team option, according to a source. The contract will be worth $15 million per year and also includes incentives that could push the contract to the $64 million, first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojanrowski.

Stewart, 22, is known as the "heart and soul" of the Pistons' young core, a phrase often cited by general manager Troy Weaver. He's one of the team's best defenders and he's emerging as a threat from the perimeter as well. Stewart is approaching the final year of his deal and will earn $5.2 million this season.

Stewart averaged career-highs with 11.3 points and 8.1 rebounds last season for the Pistons in his first year transitioning to the power forward position. He increased his volume from 3-point range and averaged 32% from the beyond the arc.

Detroit’s logjam of big men includes Stewart, Jalen Duren, James Wiseman and Marvin Bagley III. Stewart is the only one from that group who has shown an ability to knock down perimeter shots, allowing him to naturally play with another center.

Stewart, who was selected with the 16th overall pick in the 2020 draft, is the first Pistons player to have a rookie extension since owner Tom Gores bought the team in 2011. The last Piston to receive a rookie extension was Jason Maxiell, who signed a four-year deal in 2008.

The Pistons have two other looming extension decisions in fellow 2020 draftees Wiseman and Killian Hayes.

mcurtis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @MikeACurtis2