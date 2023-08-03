Pistons to face Oklahoma City Thunder in Montreal in preseason matchup
The Detroit Pistons are hitting the road again for an international matchup.
The Pistons will face the Oklahoma City Thunder in Montreal on Oct. 12 for a preseason game at the Bell Centre as part of the ninth NBA Canada Series.
The other Canada Series matchup will feature the Toronto Raptors and the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 8 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.
“The Detroit Pistons organization is excited to be part of the NBA’s Canada Series during the upcoming preseason and play in a great city like Montréal," Pistons general manager Troy Weaver said in a statement. "This will be a nice experience for our players and coaches, and we look forward to showcasing Detroit Basketball to a Canadian fanbase that is already so passionate and familiar with the NBA.”
Information for purchasing tickets will be available at a later date.
More information is available at NBA.com/CanadaSeries.