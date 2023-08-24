Pistons open preseason on Oct. 8 against Suns, former team of new coach Monty Williams

Detroit — Fans won't have to wait much longer to see the revamped version of the Pistons take the court for the first time.

The Pistons revealed their four-game preseason schedule on Thursday and the opener is set for Oct. 8 against the Phoenix Suns — the former team of new coach Monty Williams. The game is set for 3 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena, which is the only home game on Detroit's preseason slate.

The Pistons will play their final three games on the road, which includes two contests against the Oklahoma City Thunder in semi-neutral sites. The two will face each other in Montreal on Oct. 12, as part of the NBA Canada Series, and their matchup on Oct. 19 will be held in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

From there, the Pistons will travel to finish the preseason against the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 20. The Pistons have 15 sets of back-to-back games this season, which is most in the league.

This year's Pistons team features the return of Cade Cunningham, who missed 70 games last year due to season-ending surgery, along with a young nucleus that includes Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, Isaiah Stewart and dynamic rookie Ausar Thompson. The front office also traded for sharpshooter Joe Harris and guard Monte Morris to add to its group of veterans led by Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks.

The Pistons went winless in last year's preseason, with losses to the Thunder, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans and New York Knicks.

The Pistons' full preseason schedule is listed below:

▶ Oct. 8 vs. Suns (3 p.m.)

▶ Oct. 12 at Thunder (7 p.m. in Montreal)

▶ Oct. 19 vs. Thunder (8 p.m. in Tulsa, Oklahoma)

▶ Oct. 20 at Mavericks (8 p.m.)

