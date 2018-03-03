Justin Rogers' NFL mock draft 1.0
Go through the gallery to view Justin Rogers' NFL mock draft, which includes Michigan defensive lineman Maurice Hurst (73).  David Guralnick, Detroit News
1. Cleveland: Sam Darnold, QB, USC. OK, Browns, it's time to stop messing around and draft a franchise quarterback. Darnold doesn't turn 21 until June and there's no need to rush him. The team also should add a quality veteran and groom the rookie on the sideline for a season.  Tom Pennington, Getty Images
2. N.Y. Giants: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA. Eli Manning is 37 and it's time for the Giants to secure their long-term future at quarterback.  Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press
3. Indianapolis: Bradley Chubb, DE, North Carolina State. The Colts finished 31st in sacks last season, while the 6-foot-4, 275-pound Chubb recorded double-digits each of the past two years.  Grant Halverson, Getty Images
4. Cleveland (via Houston): Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State. With a slew of young receiving weapons, Barkley provides an elite backfield complement and gives the Browns a suddenly bright future on offense.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
5. Denver: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma. The Broncos have tried to patchwork the quarterback position with Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch, but the Heisman Trophy winner could be the answer to getting the Broncos' offense back on track.  Sean M. Haffey, Getty Images
6. N.Y. Jets: Connor Williams, OT, Texas. The Jets could use a quarterback, but with the top options off the board, they move to the next logical spot and build up the team's offensive line. Left tackle Kelvin Beachum is average, at best, and in the final year of his contract.  Brian Bahr, Getty Images
7. Tampa Bay: Arden Key, DE, LSU. The Bucs finished last in the NFL in sacks and quarterback pressure. Key's production doesn't match his physical gifts, but Tampa can't afford to pass up on the talent.  Chris Graythen, Getty Images
8. Chicago: Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama. Whether Fitzpatrick ultimately ends up at safety or cornerback doesn’t matter, he'll provide an instant upgrade to a Bears' secondary that struggled to generate turnovers in 2017.  Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images
9. San Francisco: Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame. The 49ers scored a franchise quarterback by trading for Jimmy Garoppolo. Now they need to focus on protecting that investment. Nelson is widely considered the draft's best offensive lineman.  Joe Robbins, Getty Images
10. Oakland: Vita Vea, DT, Washington. An athletic 340-pound interior lineman who can stop the run and occasionally disrupt the pocket, Vea could help just about any roster.  Otto Greule Jr., Getty Images
11. Miami: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia. A punishing downhill hitter, Smith could flourish filling the gaps behind a disruptive defensive line led by Ndamukong Suh.  David Goldman, Associated Press
12. Cincinnati: Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma. The Bengals could use multiple upgrades with their blocking and plugging the 345-pound Brown in at right tackle would be a solid start.  Ronald Martinez, Getty Images
13. Washington: Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama. With the Kirk Cousins' status up in the air, quarterback is certainly a possibility. But if they can find a way to keep Cousins, wide receiver makes sense. The Terrelle Pryor experiment bombed last season.  Jamie Squire, Getty Images
14. Green Bay: Derwin James, S, Florida State. When healthy, James is a big, physical, play-making safety. He missed most of the 2016 season, but largely returned to form in 2017. He would be a plug-and-play replacement if Morgan Burnett leaves in free agency.  Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images
15. Arizona: Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming. Allen is a polarizing prospect who had a dismal junior season when surrounded by subpar talent. Some NFL decision-makers are going to fall in love with the tools, but whoever drafts him must have a good developmental plan in place.  Otto Kitsinger, Associated Press
16. Baltimore: Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU. Jeremy Maclin was a disappointment, Breshad Perriman has been a bust and Mike Wallace, at 32, isn’t the vertical threat he once was. It's time for the Ravens to revamp the receiving corps, starting with the big-bodied Sutton.  Mike Stone, Associated Press
17. L.A. Chargers: Mike McGlinchey, OL, Notre Dame. The Chargers top two offensive tackles are under contract for two more years, but neither has a lock on their jobs. Right tackle Joe Barksdale hypothetically could slide inside to guard, with McGlinchey bolstering the overall quality of the unit.  Tony Avelar, Associated Press
18. Seattle: Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa. Richard Sherman will be coming back from a ruptured Achilles at the age of 30. He'll also be entering the final year of his contract. Jackson (right) is a ball-hawking, playmaking corner who can be the long-term solution for Seattle.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
19. Dallas: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State. Dallas can add another piece to its young, talented secondary with Ward. His presence should help a group that allowed 66.4 percent of passes to be completed against them in 2017, while only coming up with 10 interceptions.  Jay LaPrete, Associated Press
20. Detroit: Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA. The Lions need all kinds of help up front, especially if Ziggy Ansah isn't retained. Davenport (93) is a long, athletic edge defender who was highly productive rushing the passer last season. The competition jump is significant, but the ceiling is high.  Sam Craft, Associated Press
21. Buffalo. Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan. Hurst has the potential to climb up boards if he measures well at the combine, and is another realistic option for the Lions at No. 20. He's currently a bit undersized, but he's an explosive interior lineman who can wreak havoc on backfields.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
22. Buffalo (via Kansas City): Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama. Preston Brown had a decent year, but is a free agent. Evans would give coach Sean McDermott a more athletic middle linebacker to build his defense around.  Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images
23. L.A. Rams: Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech. An athletic, well-built linebacker who shouldn’t have to leave the field, Edmunds would give the Rams a cheaper replacement for Mark Barron, who has a $10 million cap hit in 2018.  Don Petersen, Associated Press
24. Carolina: Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M. The Panthers surprised many by trading Kelvin Benjamin at the deadline, leaving them with a void on the outside. Kirk’s quickness in the open field can be a nice complement to Devin Funchess running deep and Christian McCaffrey working underneath.  Chuck Burton, Associated Press
25. Tennessee: Harold Landry, DE, Boston College. The Titans' pass rush rolls deep. Despite linebacker Derrick Morgan leading the team with just 7.5 sacks, the team finished top-five. Still, you can never have enough pass rushers, and the speedy, explosive Landry would further solidify the group.  Tim Bradbury, Getty Images
26. Altanta: Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama. Arguably no one bolstered their stock more during bowl season than Payne, with a pair of dominant outings in the playoffs. The technically sound interior lineman would pair nice with Grady Jarrett, giving the Falcons an explosive tandem.  Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images
27. New Orleans: Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas. Craig Robertson and Manti Te'o are under contract and cheap, but Jefferson's well-rounded skill set would complete the team’s vastly improved front seven.  Ron Jenkins, Getty Images
28. Pittsburgh: Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State. Ben Roethlisberger is saying he wants to play another three years, but flirted with retirement last offseason and might lose some motivation with offensive coordinator Todd Haley on the way out. Rudolph can be groomed as a successor.  John Raoux, Associated Press
29. Jacksonville: Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State. The Jaguars offense looks potent at times, but quarterback Blake Bortles could use some more reliable weapons in the passing game. Goedert is an athletic matchup piece who has been compared to Philadelphia's Zach Ertz.  Daryl Wilson, Associated Press
30. Minnesota: Billy Price, OL, Ohio State. The Vikings offensive line was much improved in 2017, but there's still room to upgrade the unit. The team struck gold with an Ohio State lineman last year, snagging Pat Elflein in the third round. It wouldn't hurt the team to go back to that well. Price, at 315 pounds, can play center or guard.  Michael Conroy, Associated Press
31. Philadelphia: Martinas Rankin, OT, Mississippi State. Jason Peters is under contract for two more years after signing a one-year extension in June. Then he tore his ACL. The nine-time Pro Bowler turns 36 this month and it would be wise for the Eagles to have a backup plan given the franchise’s Super Bowl aspirations.  Michael Woods, Associated Press
32. New England: Derrick Guice, RB, LSU. Leave it to New England to find outstanding value at the end of the round. With three running backs set to hit free agency, including Rex Burkhead and Dion Lewis, Guice will give Tom Brady something he hasn't had the past decade, the support of a premier runner.  Wesley Hitt, Getty Images
    Indianapolis — Maurice Hurst had heard the story, so when he saw the last name, he had to ask.

    The former Michigan defensive tackle was still trying to process the news that a routine medical exam he underwent Friday at the NFL scouting combine had detected a heart condition. And while that meant he wouldn’t take part in strength tests or on-field workouts this weekend with the rest of his position group here at Lucas Oil Stadium, Hurst, one of the top-rated prospects in this year’s draft, did take part in an informational meeting Saturday with the NFL Players Association before leaving the combine.

    And that’s when he approached Utah’s Lowell Lotulelei, who endured a similar shock five years ago at the combine when his echocardiogram showed abnormal results.

    “He just asked me, ‘Star was your brother?’” the younger Lotulelei said Saturday afternoon, while Hurst’s scheduled availability was canceled. “And I said, ‘Yeah.’ And he said, ‘Man, I just got the same thing that he did,’ just explaining it to me.

    “Obviously, I didn’t go through it, so I don’t know what he’s feeling like. But I kind of understand the disappointment, because my brother trained for it just like he trained for it. And was expecting one thing and getting another. So, I feel for him. It sucks. But I think he’ll be fine, just like my brother was.”

    Lotulelei did eventually get medical clearance from a cardiologist back in 2013 as further testing eased concerns for NFL teams and Lotulelei — projected as a top-five pick by most analysts — ended up getting selected by the Carolina Panthers with the 14th overall pick.

    But Hurst, 22, has significant questions to answer as he leaves the combine, headed home to undergo further testing next week, according to an ESPN report. Depending on those exams, he’ll also likely be among the players brought back to Indianapolis in mid-April for medical re-checks prior to the draft.

    Hurst earned All-America honors in 2017, anchoring a dominant defensive line for the Wolverines after bypassing the draft to return for his senior season. After skipping last month’s Senior Bowl to train for the combine in California, he arrived in Indianapolis on Thursday to began the interview process, then checked in at just over 6-foot-1 and 292 pounds at Friday’s official weigh-in — up about 10 pounds from his college playing weight.

    NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock rated Hurst the third-best defensive tackle in this year’s draft. And he was a player often paired with the Lions in mock drafts.

    “In today's NFL, you've got to get after the quarterback and be disruptive," ESPN analyst Mel Kiper said recently. "That's what Maurice Hurst is.”

    But Hurst’s draft outlook now is unclear as teams await more information. And that news weighed heavily on some of his Michigan teammates, including linebacker Mike McCray who found out when Hurst shared the news in a group chat with many of them.

    “He was down about it a little bit,” said McCray, who also is in Indianapolis for the combine. “I tried to give him some words of encouragement, telling him he’s gonna be all right. Trust in God, and he’ll be all right.”

    McCray spent much of the last two months prepping for the combine with Hurst and fellow UM teammate Mason Cole at the EXOS training facility in San Diego.

    “He was extremely excited (for the combine),” McCray said. “He wanted to come out here and show that he’s the best defensive tackle in the draft. And I feel like he is, still, even though he won’t be able to compete here. But that was one of his goals, to come out and show everybody he’s the best.”

    Instead, he’ll have to come out and show everybody he’s not a medical risk.

    The Lions selected defensive tackle Nick Fairley in the first round of the 2011 draft despite him being diagnosed with an enlarged heart. But now Fairley’s career may be over after the New Orleans Saints released him earlier this month, citing a heart condition detected shortly after he signed a four-year, $28 million contract extension with the team last March.

    Both sides have filed grievances with the league’s arbitrator in a financial dispute over the matter.

    Meanwhile, Star Lotulelei, who has been a run-stuffing presence for Carolina the last five seasons, is up for a new contract this offseason and could be one of the top available free agents on the market.

    And that was all the solace the younger Lotulelei could offer Hurst on Saturday.

    “It was just tough, because he played four years of football and never heard anything about his heart from anyone,” Lotulelei said of his brother. “He played a lot of snaps every game, and nothing ever happened until he came here (to the combine.) I think it’s the same thing for Maurice. He’s been playing football and obviously, he’s gotten here without any problems or hearing anything about it. I think that’s the real disappointment. It’s a surprise, and you’re not expecting it.”

    john.niyo@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/JohnNiyo

    LINKEDIN 4 COMMENTMORE