Jonathan Martin (Photo: Wilfredo Lee / Associated Press)

Former Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Jonathan Martin was charged Tuesday with threatening two former teammates who had harassed him in the NFL and with threatening his former prep school classmates, Los Angeles County prosecutors said.

Martin pleaded not guilty to four felony counts of making criminal threats and a misdemeanor charge of carrying a loaded firearm, district attorney’s office spokesman Greg Risling said.

A post on Martin’s Instagram page last month showed a shotgun and referred by name to the private Harvard-Westlake prep school in Los Angeles he once attended.

The post also included mentions of the Instagram usernames of former Miami Dolphins players Richie Incognito and Mike Pouncey and said suicide and revenge were the only options for a victim of bullying.

Martin left the Dolphins midseason in 2013 after accusing teammates of bullying. An NFL investigation found that Incognito, Pouncey and teammate John Jerry engaged in persistent harassment directed at Martin.

Incognito was suspended for the final eight games and sat out the 2014 season before joining the Buffalo Bills. Pouncey was released by Miami last week and agreed to a two-year contract Monday with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The NFL’s investigation also found that teammates threatened to rape Martin’s sister, called him a long list of slurs and bullied him for not being “black enough.” Martin is black and Incognito is white.

Lions re-sign Ringo

The Detroit Lions have re-signed defensive tackle Christian Ringo, addressing a need by adding depth on the defensive line. Ringo has five career tackles and has forced one fumble.

He played in six games for the Lions last season. He was a reserve in eight games in 2016 with Green Bay. The Packers drafted the former Louisiana-Lafayette standout in the sixth round in 2015.

Jags dump salaries

The Jacksonville Jaguars unceremoniously dumped the longest-tenured player on the roster Tuesday, tight end Marcedes Lewis, after 12 seasons to save $3.5 million in salary-cap space. Lewis said he felt “disrespected” by the timing of the move (a week after free agency began). Receiver Allen Hurns was also cut to save $7 million.

Charged Jet enters rehab

Jets linebacker Dylan Donahue recently checked himself into a treatment facility after being arrested for driving under the influence for the second time in less than a year.

The 25-year-old Donahue was arrested and charged with drunken driving early on Feb. 26 after police said he drove the wrong way in the Lincoln Tunnel in New Jersey and collided with a jitney bus, injuring four people. He is due in court in Weehawken, New Jersey, on April 11.

Extra points

The Oakland Raiders traded fullback Jamize Olawale to the Dallas Cowboys in a deal that also includes a swap of picks in the upcoming NFL draft.

... The Pittsburgh Steelers have started their secondary overhaul, signing free agent safety Morgan Burnett to a three-year deal.

... Recently fired Chicago Bears coach John Fox will be an NFL analyst for ESPN, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed.

... Former Miami Dolphins running back Ricky Williams has launched his own marijuana brand.