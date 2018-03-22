Former Giant Jason Pierre-Paul has 58.5 career sacks. (Photo: Bill Kostroun / Associated Press)

Sending two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul to Tampa Bay for two draft picks gives the New York Giants much-needed salary cap space for 2019 and allows the Buccaneers to continue rebuilding a line that had the fewest sacks in the NFL last season.

With the unexpected trade announced Thursday, the Giants take another step in their rebuilding under new general manager Dave Gettleman, and the Bucs upgraded their defense in a bid to end a decade-long playoff drought.

The Giants will get Tampa Bay’s third-round pick (69th overall) in the draft in late April. The teams also will swap fourth-round picks.

Pierre-Paul, who had 81/ 2 sacks last season and 581/ 2 since being drafted with the 15th pick overall in 2010, joins a team that recently signed two members of the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, defensive end Vinny Curry and tackle Beau Allen. Former Bears tackle Mitch Unrein also was signed.

Gore signs with Bucs

The Dolphins have signed tailback Frank Gore to a one-year contract. According to a league source, the deal is contingent on Gore passing his physical, but the 13-year veteran spent all of Thursday with the franchise, which has lost veteran tailback Damien Williams to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Gore, a 34-year-old who has rushed for 14,026 yards in 13 NFL seasons, spent his first 10 years with San Francisco and the last three with Indianapolis, where he rushed for 796 yards (3.7 yards per carry) and three touchdowns last season. Gore also caught 29 passes for 245 yards and one touchdown.

Extra points

Johnny Manziel, a former first-round pick attempting a comeback from substance-related setbacks, attracted evaluators from up to 10 NFL teams Thursday while throwing to a pair of receivers at the University of San Diego’s Pro Day.

... The entire project that the Oakland Raiders are undertaking in Las Vegas, including a new stadium, training facility and headquarters, will cost more than $2 billion.

... The Bears have re-signed linebacker John Timu to a one-year contract.

... Free agent linebacker Joe Thomas has reportedly reached a two-year deal with the Cowboys.

... Prosecutors will not bring criminal charges against Bills receiver Zay Jones after a naked, bloody argument with his brother in Los Angeles earlier this week.

... The Raiders re-signed backup quarterback EJ Manuel and signed free agent tackle Breno Giacomini.

... The Seahawks are bringing back running back Mike Davis.