Steeler Ryan Shazier, with wife Michelle, walked publicly for the first time at last week’s NFL draft. (Photo: David J. Phillip / Associated Press)

The NFL players’ union says former 49ers safety Eric Reid filed a grievance against the league, alleging that he remains unsigned as a result of collusion by owners.

Reid, a Pro Bowler in 2013, had joined former teammate Colin Kaepernick two seasons ago in kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality.

Kaepernick wasn’t signed for the 2017 season following his release in San Francisco. Reid continued the quarterback’s protests. The 26-year-old safety became a free agent this offseason when his rookie contract with the 49ers expired.

“Our union is aware that Eric Reid and his legal representatives filed a collusion claim, which will be heard through the arbitration process as spelled out in our collective bargaining agreement,” the NFL Players Association said in a statement Wednesday. “Our union supports Eric and we are considering other legal options to pursue.”

Kaepernick previously filed a collusion grievance that is in the discovery stage.

He deposed several league owners and executives, including Commissioner Roger Goodell. Reid is using the same attorneys as Kaepernick.

A league spokesman said Wednesday: “We are abiding by the confidentiality provision of the CBA and have no comment.”

Shazier shelved for season

The Steelers have placed linebacker Ryan Shazier on injured reserve for the 2018 season to give him more time to recover from spinal stabilization surgery.

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert ruled Shazier out for 2018 earlier this year. Shazier, injured in a game at Cincinnati last December, walked publicly for the first time in nearly five months when he strode onto the stage to announce Pittsburgh’s first-round pick in last week’s NFL draft.

Topless photo shoot alleged

Washington cheerleaders were required to pose topless for a photo shoot in 2013, while spectators invited by the team looked on, the New York Times reported Wednesday.

Some of the cheerleaders were then required to attend a nightclub event as escorts for some of the team’s male sponsors, according to the Times.

The cheerleaders said there was no sex involved, but they felt the team was “pimping us out.” The incidents occurred on a weeklong trip to Costa Rica, for which the cheerleaders were not paid.

Killing, Packer case linked

A man whose bullet-riddled body was found dumped along a rural road in Alabama apparently was killed in retaliation for the slaying of a former Green Bay Packers player, authorities said Wednesday.

A statement from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said Darryl Thomas, 21, appeared to have been killed in retribution for the shooting death of former Packers defensive lineman Carlos Gray, 25.

Thomas’ body was found along a road near Birmingham on Tuesday, the day after Gray’s body was found in his home, also near Birmingham.

No charges were filed immediately in either death, but four suspects were in custody, and at least one was believed to have been a close friend of Gray, authorities said.

Bilking of ex-player alleged

A Houston woman hired by former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Robert Meachem to manage his finances has been accused of stealing more than $1 million from him.

Federal prosecutors in Houston say 44-year-old Tonya Lynn Adkism was arrested Wednesday on mail fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft charges. The 16-count indictment says Meachem hired Adkism in 2010.

Extra points

The Browns traded tight end Randall Telfer to the Kansas City Chiefs for defensive end Dadi Nicolas.

The Giants on Wednesday announced the signing of defensive tackle A.J. Francis and quarterback Alex Tanney, who will compete to back up Eli Manning.

... The Titans have agreed to terms with safety Kendrick Lewis while waiving safety Denzel Johnson.