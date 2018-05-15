Dez Bryant remains one of the biggest names on the free-agent market after the Cowboys cut him last month. Bryant reportedly turned down an offer from the Baltimore Ravens, but other suitors haven’t emerged. (Photo: Brad Penner, AP)

The Carolina Panthers are being sold for an NFL-record $2.2 billion.

Hedge fund manager David Tepper has agreed to buy the Panthers from team founder Jerry Richardson, two people familiar with the situation said Tuesday. The people spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not yet announced the sale.

The purchase is subject to a vote at the NFL owners meeting next week in Atlanta.

Richardson announced in December he was selling the team amid an NFL investigation into sexual and racial misconduct in the workplace. That decision came after a report by Sports Illustrated detailing Richardson’s alleged misconduct.

The league’s investigation into the allegations is still ongoing.

The price tag would be the most ever paid for an NFL franchise, eclipsing the $1.4 billion the Pegula family paid to purchase the Buffalo Bills in 2014.

Witten sees Bryant’s future

Dez Bryant to the Green Bay Packers?

Jason Witten, the longtime Dallas Cowboys tight end turned Monday Night Football analyst, predicted that is where the receiver will play in 2018.

“I think he’s going to end up going to the Green Bay Packers,” said Witten, appearing on The Adam Schefter Podcast. “I think that’s a great spot for him. Aaron Rodgers, he throws that back-shoulder throw so well, and Dez (can have) great chemistry with a good quarterback that can put the ball wherever he wants.”

Foster’s ex to testify

Elissa Ennis, the ex-girlfriend of Reuben Foster, plans to testify Thursday that the 49ers linebacker did not hit her on Feb. 11 and that she initially lied to police, her attorney confirmed Tuesday.

Ennis has since said, through attorney Stephanie Rickard, that the injuries she suffered, including a swollen lip and a ruptured eardrum, came from a prior fight with a woman. A video of Ennis scuffling with a woman has been given to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office for review.

Ravens to cut snack prices

In the latest move to try to improve a fraying relationship with their fan base, the Ravens announced Tuesday that they will lower the concession prices at M&T Bank Stadium ahead of the 2018 season.

Team president Dick Cass will reveal the specific plans for the price reductions on food and drinks at a news conference Thursday at the downtown stadium.

Extra points

The Green Bay Packers have signed first-round draft pick Jaire Alexander, a cornerback from Louisville.

... The San Francisco 49ers have claimed cornerback C.J. Goodwin off waivers from the New York Giants and waived receiver DeAndre Carter.