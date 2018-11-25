Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, left, started his day with 25 straight pass completions, and finished with a 96.8 percent accuracy rating, both records. Here he outruns Cardinals defensive tackle Corey Peters. (Photo: Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

Carson, Calif. — Philip Rivers tied the NFL record for consecutive completions and set marks for the most to start a game and the highest percentage in a game as the Los Angeles Chargers rolled to a 45-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

The 15-year veteran completed his first 25 passes and was 28 of 29 for 259 yards and three touchdowns in three quarters. It was also his 11th straight game with multiple TD passes.

Rivers completed 25 straight passes in the first 2½ quarters, tying Ryan Tannehill’s mark from 2015. The Dolphins QB completed his last seven passes against the Tennessee Titans in on Oct. 18, 2015, and then his first 18 the following week against the Houston Texans.

“It was an efficient day to say the least. There were so many guys making catches but it was a fun day,” Rivers said.

Rivers — who said he did not know he was near Tannehill’s record — tied the mark with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Keenan Allen midway through the third quarter. He had his only incompletion on the next possession when he was rushed and was unable to connect on a short pass to Austin Ekeler.

Rivers did break Mark Brunell’s record for completions to start a game. Brunell had 22 straight for the Washington Redskins against the Houston Texans on Sept. 24, 2006. Rivers’ 96.8 percent accuracy surpassed Kurt Warner’s 92.3 percent, which was set in 2009 when he went 24 of 26 for Arizona against Jacksonville.

The Cardinals (2-9) jumped out to a 10-0 lead with scores on their first two possessions before the Chargers (8-3) scored touchdowns on six of seven possessions.

Josh Rosen, who grew up nearby in Manhattan Beach and played at UCLA, was 12 of 19 for 105 yards with a touchdown and interception.

More NFL games

(At) Indianapolis 27, Miami 24: Andrew Luck threw three touchdown passes, Adam Vinatieri kicked a 32-yard field goal as time expired and the Indianapolis Colts beat the Miami Dolphins 27-24 on Sunday for their fifth consecutive victory.

Indianapolis (6-5) scored 13 points in the final 81/2 minutes to erase a 10-point deficit. It’s the longest win streak for the Colts since 2014.

Former Lions tight end Eric Ebron finished with five receptions for 45 yards and two scores.

Cleveland 35, (at) Cincinnati 20: Baker Mayfield threw a career-high four touchdown passes in another growing-up-fast performance, and Cleveland ended one of the NFL’s longest streaks of road futility with a victory over Cincinnati, which lost quarterback Andy Dalton to a thumb injury.

Cleveland (4-6-1) got its first road win since 2015, emphatically snapping a streak of 25 straight road losses that was one shy of the Lions’ NFL record. The Browns also ended a run of seven straight losses to their intrastate rival.

New England 27, (at) N.Y. Jets 13: Tom Brady (Michigan) threw two touchdown passes and became the NFL’s career leader in total yards passing in regular-season and playoff games, leading New England over New York.

Brady also reached 3,000 yards passing for the 16th straight season, tying Peyton Manning for second in NFL history behind Brett Favre’s 18. The New England quarterback surpassed the mark early in the fourth quarter with a 17-yard completion to a diving Josh Gordon.

Brady has 79,416 yards after going 20 of 31 for 283 yards in the victory that clinched the Patriots (8-3) their 18th straight season with a .500 record or better. That ranks second in NFL history to only Dallas, which had 21 in a row from 1965-85.

(At) Baltimore 34, Oakland 17: Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson ran for a touchdown and threw for a score, Terrell Suggs returned a fumble 43 yards for a TD and Baltimore ran past Oakland.

Cyrus Jones took a punt 70 yards for a touchdown to help the Ravens (6-5) win a second straight game for the first time since September.

(At) Buffalo 24, Jacksonville 21: Josh Allen scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 14-yard run in the fourth quarter, and the Bills beat the Jaguars in a game marred by a fight that led to the ejections of Jacksonville running back Leonard Fournette and Buffalo defensive end Shaq Lawson.

The Jaguars (3-8) dropped their eighth consecutive game.

(At) Tampa Bay 27, San Francisco 9: Jameis Winston threw for 312 yards and two touchdowns to help Tampa Bay snap a four-game losing streak. Winston, benched last month after turning the ball over 11 times in 14 quarters, completed 29 of 38 passes without an interception.

(At) Philadelphia 25, N.Y. Giants 22: Jake Elliott kicked a 43-yard field goal with 22 seconds remaining, and Philadelphia rallied for a victory. The defending Super Bowl champions trailed 12-0 early and were down 19-14 in the fourth quarter before quarterback Carson Wentz made key throws and undrafted rookie Josh Adams delivered big runs.

Seattle 30, (at) Carolina 27: Russell Wilson threw for 339 yards and two touchdowns and Sebastian Janikowski kicked a 31-yard field goal as time expired to lift Seattle (6-5) to a come-from-behind victory over Carolina (6-5). The victory puts Seattle (6-5) firmly in the hunt for a wild-card spot in the NFC, while the Panthers (6-5) are reeling after losing three straight and having their 10-game home winning streak snapped.