Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Jameis Winston (Photo: Mike Roemer, Associated Pressw)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston is in the process of settling a lawsuit filed by a female Uber driver in Arizona who accused him of sexual assault.

Documents filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Phoenix state that a settlement agreement should be finalized in 10 days. Details weren’t disclosed.

The woman sued Winston in September and had been seeking $75,000 in damages.

She alleged Winston grabbed her crotch while they were waiting in the drive-thru of a Mexican restaurant in Scottsdale in March 2016.

After an eight-month investigation into the incident, the NFL in June suspended Winston for three games for violating the league’s personal-conduct policy.

Washington claims Foster

Washington claimed Reuben Foster off waivers Tuesday after the San Francisco 49ers released the linebacker following a domestic violence arrest, though it’s unclear if or when he’ll suit up for them.

The team announced the move in a statement from senior vice president of player personnel Doug Williams acknowledging the circumstances surrounding Foster.

“Let me be clear, Reuben will have to go through numerous steps including the full legal process, an investigation and potential discipline from the NFL, as well as meetings with counselors associated with the team before he will ever have the opportunity to wear the burgundy and gold as a player,” Williams said.

The NFL put Foster on the Commissioner Exempt list, and he can’t practice or attend games while the league reviews his situation. It was not immediately clear if or when Foster would report to the team’s facility, where he is allowed to be for meetings, individual workouts, therapy and rehabilitation and other non-football activities.

The team says conversations with former Alabama teammates led to the decision to claim Foster. There are seven other Alabama products on the team.

Threat draws prison term

Federal prosecutors say a Texas man who threatened to go through with a mass shooting and suicide at an NFL playoff game in Pittsburgh has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Federal agents say Yuttana Choochongkol, who also went by the name Jason Manotham, used the “contact us” function on the Heinz Field website, home of the Pittsburgh Steelers, to send threatening messages that he planned to shoot fans and players at the Jan. 14 playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was convicted of threatening interstate communications.

The 41-year-old also sent a threat to a television station a few days before the game. Both threats were reported to the FBI, which used an internet protocol address to track the man.

Extra points

A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit filed on behalf of people who paid a fee giving them the right to buy season tickets for the former St. Louis Rams.

... The Vikings have placed safety Andrew Sendejo on injured reserve, ending his season after a groin injury limited him to only five games.