Philadelphia's Golden Tate (19) is tackled by Washington's Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (20) during the second half Monday. (Photo: Michael Perez, AP)

Philadelphia — Carson Wentz was at his best back on the move again.

Wentz tossed two touchdown passes, Darren Sproles ran for a score and the Philadelphia Eagles stayed in the hunt for the NFC East title with a 28-13 victory over Washington on Monday night.

The Eagles (6-6) won consecutive games for the first time since Nick Foles led them to a Super Bowl victory over the Patriots.

Washington (6-6) lost backup quarterback Colt McCoy to a serious right leg injury in his second game replacing Alex Smith, who broke his right tibia and fibula on Nov. 18. Mark Sanchez took his place.

Washington coach Jay Gruden said after the game that, from what he understands, McCoy fractured his fibula and will miss the rest of the season.

Adrian Peterson ran 90 yards for a touchdown on Sanchez’s first play under center, giving the Redskins a 10-7 lead. It was the longest run Philadelphia has allowed in franchise history but Washington’s lead didn’t last long.

Wentz, who hasn’t scrambled much since returning in Week 3 from surgery to repair two knee ligaments, didn’t run for any yards. But he ran around and made big plays when he improvised and on designed rollouts.

“Anytime he can extend plays with his legs, he’s such a great athlete, that’s an advantage to the offense,” coach Doug Pederson said. “Being able to do that allows us to stay on the field. He’s gifted in doing that. It comes natural to him.”

Sproles put Philadelphia up 14-10 on a 14-yard TD run in the second quarter. Wentz tossed a 4-yard TD pass to Jordan Matthews and connected with Golden Tate on a 2-point conversion to extend the lead to 22-13 early in the fourth quarter.

The Eagles twice failed to score inside the red zone and still managed their second-highest point total this season.

They had a first down at the Washington 2 in the second quarter, but Josh Adams was stopped for a loss on fourth down from the 1.

They had a first down at the Washington 5 in the third quarter, but Wentz threw an interception right to Josh Norman.

Wentz finished 27-of-39 for 306 yards. He came out firing and led the Eagles to a score on their opening drive for only the third time season.

First, he scrambled out of the pocket, motioned Tate to go deep and lofted a 19-yard pass down the left sideline on a first-and-15. Wentz finished the drive by firing a 6-yard TD pass on the run to Tate.

“Play-action, bootlegs, nakeds, getting me on the edge, gives me a chance to make plays and we used that effectively,” Wentz said.

Dustin Hopkins kicked field goals of 47 and 44 yards for Washington.

“We have to get a plan ready for Mark moving forward,” Gruden said. “We’ve got to play great football around him, which we didn’t do tonight.”

Packers define coach search

The next coach of the Packers will be hired by team president Mark Murphy, who also made the decision to fire Mike McCarthy following the stunning loss to the lowly Arizona Cardinals.

General manager Brian Gutekunst will be heavily involved, along with a committee, though Murphy will make the decision.

“We have history and tradition. The resources we have available for coaches — it’s an attractive job,” Murphy said.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is free to provide input, though Murphy said the two-time NFL MVP will not be part of the process. Rodgers was also not part of the decision to fire McCarthy, Murphy said.

The decision was announced after coaches and players met with the media following the 20-17 loss to Arizona that dropped Green Bay to 4-7-1. It appeared that most players had already left Lambeau Field by that point, with many saying they had learned of the firing on social media or through text messages.

“Found out probably the same way you did at the same time you did,” receiver Davante Adams said on Monday. “I was definitely surprised. But, it’s a business and business is business, and that’s what it is.”

Rodgers was already home to celebrate his 35th birthday when he found out.

“I’m sure I found out the same way that most of you found out,” Rodgers said, “and was just as shocked as many of you were.”

Rodgers’ presence on the roster of one of the NFL’s marquee franchises should make Green Bay an appealing destination.

Offensive coordinator Joe Philbin is the interim coach. Murphy said that he sees Philbin as a candidate, and would like to evaluate the veteran assistant and former Dolphins head coach over the next four weeks.

Falcons seek turnaround

A four-game losing streak has taken the Falcons out of the playoff picture, leaving coach Dan Quinn with what he described as the biggest challenge of his four seasons with the team.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank reaffirmed his support for Quinn following Sunday’s 26-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

The Falcons (4-8) already have matched the most losses in any of Quinn’s first three seasons as they prepare to visit Green Bay. Jobs could be on the line for players and assistant coaches in the final four games, but Quinn said that’s nothing new.

“What I can say the focus right now is how hard we can grind to get our football over this last quarter exactly right,” he said.