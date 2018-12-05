Former NFL cornerback Brandon Browner, here with the Saints, has been sentenced to eight years after pleading no contest to attempted murder. (Photo: AJ Mast, AP)

Prosecutors say former NFL cornerback Brandon Browner has been sentenced to eight years in prison for trying to kill his ex-girlfriend after breaking into her Southern California home.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office says Browner was sentenced Tuesday after pleading no contest to attempted murder as part of a deal with prosecutors. The 34-year-old also pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to a child.

The judge ordered Browner to stay away from the victim and her two children for 10 years.

Browner, who won Super Bowls with the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, was arrested in July.

Investigators said Browner broke into the apartment, chased and dragged the woman and then tried to smother her in a carpet.

Tate makes his mark

Former Lions receiver Golden Tate had his best game since the Eagles acquired him from Detroit in October.

He caught seven passes for 85 yards and one TD and hauled in a 2-point conversion in Philadelphia’s 28-13 win over the Redskins on Monday.

Tate’s arrival had set other receivers back as Philadelphia tried to integrate a new player midseason.

But Wentz spread the ball around against Washington. Nelson Agholor had four catches for 56 yards, Alshon Jeffery had three for 31, Jordan Matthews’ only catch was a 4-yard TD and Zach Ertz caught nine for 83.

“I just wanted to be available when my time came and I wanted to help this team win and win a lot,” Tate said. “A lot of guys caught passes and when it’s like that, it’s always good.”

Kaepernick discussed

Washington coach Jay Gruden says the team “talked about and discussed” bringing in quarterback Colin Kaepernick for a tryout “but we will probably go in a different direction.”

Gruden told reporters during a conference call Tuesday that would there have been “a greater possibility” of considering Kaepernick if the team were in need of a QB in Week 1 rather than at this stage of the season.

Washington lost Colt McCoy to a broken right leg in a 28-13 loss at Philadelphia on Monday that dropped their record to 6-6. McCoy had replaced Alex Smith as the starting QB after Smith broke his right leg last month.

Bills cut receiver Benjamin

The Buffalo Bills cut Kelvin Benjamin with four weeks left in the season in an indication of how poorly the receiver underperformed during his 13 months with the team.

Benjamin had just 23 catches on 62 targets for 354 yards and one TD and was knocked for several drops as well as running poor routes this season.

He has topped 50 yards receiving just once — a five-catch, 71-yard outing in a 37-5 loss at Indianapolis in October — and finished with two or fewer catches nine times in 12 games this season.

Broncos sign CB Taylor

The Denver Broncos have signed veteran cornerback Jamar Taylor to add depth to their defensive backfield with star cornerback Chris Harris Jr. out with chip fracture in his lower right leg.

Taylor is a six-year pro from Boise State who has appeared in 74 career games and made 41 career starts with the Arizona Cardinals (2018), Cleveland Browns (2016-17) and Miami Dolphins (2013-15).

Steelers’ Conner sidelined

The Pittsburgh Steelers will head to Oakland without running back James Conner.

Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Conner is dealing with a sprained left ankle and will not play when the AFC North leaders take on the last-place Raiders.

Conner is second in the NFL in rushing TDs (12) and fifth in yards rushing (909).