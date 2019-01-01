Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (Photo: Butch Dill, Associated Press)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has reportedly asked for a trade, according to multiple reports.

The trade request comes after an ESPN report that the former Central Michigan star "went off" on a teammate and skipped multiple meetings before and after the team's regular-season finale against the Bengals.

The seven-time Pro Bowl receiver sat out the 16-13 victory over Cincinnati.

Brown had 104 catches for 1,297 yards and a career-high 15 touchdowns this season for Pittsburgh. It was his sixth straight season with at least 100 receptions and 1,200 yards.

Williams gets interview

Gregg Williams had his interview with the Browns, who were impressed by his leadership as coach in the second half this season.

Williams went 5-3 as Cleveland’s interim coach after taking over when Hue Jackson was fired on Oct. 29. The 60-year-old Williams is the first candidate to meet with general manager John Dorsey.

The Browns are looking for their ninth coach since 1999. But unlike previous years, the team has a promising future with quarterback Baker Mayfield and Dorsey is determined to find the right person to lead his young team.

Dorsey was anxious to learn more about Williams’ long-term vision. Williams spent the past two seasons as Cleveland’s defensive coordinator, and his impressive run after replacing Jackson could lead to him coaching the Browns or another team.

Dorsey has contacted as many as eight candidates. He’ll interview Browns coordinator Freddie Kitchens, who worked well with Mayfield in the final eight games.

Extra points

The Jaguars fired running backs coach Tyrone Wheatley (Michigan/Dearborn Heights Robichaud) and three more assistants, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity and said offensive line coach Pat Flaherty, secondary coach Perry Fewell and defensive line coach Marion Hobby also were let go one day after the season finale.

Wheatley’s dismissal was the least surprising. It came one day after Leonard Fournette and T.J. Yeldon were sharply criticized for being disengaged from coaches and teammates during the 20-3 loss at Houston.

Wheatley’s position group was among the least production in 2018. Fournette was one of the NFL’s biggest disappointments, finishing with 439 yards rushing and five touchdowns while missing eight games.

All four assistants had been with the team for two seasons.

... The Seahawks placed safety Delano Hill (Michigan) on injured reserve after suffering a non-displaced fracture in his hip in the regular-season finale against Arizona.

... The Raiders signed quarterback Nathan Peterman to a reserve future contract.

... The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank and his third wife, Angela Macuga Blank, are getting an amicable divorce.