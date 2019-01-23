New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis (11) works for a catch against Los Angeles Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) during the second half of the NFC championship game Sunday. The Rams won 26-23. (Photo: Gerald Herbert / Associated Press)

The NFL will consider expanding replay reviews to include certain penalties, including pass interference.

Two people with direct knowledge of the NFL’s plans tell the Associated Press that the league’s competition committee once again will look into including more plays for video review. The people, who spoke Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the NFL has not publicly announced such plans, stressed that the committee looks into the parameters of replay yearly. It has considered inclusion of what are considered judgment calls by officials in the past.

Officiating once more became a hot topic during Sunday’s NFC championship game. A missed call by referee Bill Vinovich’s crew of a blatant pass interference penalty and helmet-to-helmet hit by Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman on Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis likely cost New Orleans a spot in the Super Bowl.

Gov. John Bel Edwards sent a letter Tuesday to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to express the “deep disappointment” of the people of Louisiana and Saints fans over the call.

Saints fans sue for remedy

In the legal equivalent of a Hail Mary pass, two Saints season ticket holders asked a judge to order the NFL commissioner to reverse the results of the NFC championship game that sent the Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl, or schedule a do-over over the noncall.

Their lawsuit, filed in state court, says Goodell should implement a league rule governing “extraordinarily unfair acts.” Remedies include reversal of a game’s result or the rescheduling of a game — in its entirety or from the point when the act occurred.

Chiefs ax defensive boss

The Chiefs fired defensive coordinator Bob Sutton on Tuesday, just two days after Kansas City failed to stop Tom Brady and the New England Patriots on what turned out to be the only possession of overtime in a crushing 37-31 playoff defeat.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid announced the firing in a brief statement. It came one day after he said he would evaluate all aspects of the team but declined to address Sutton’s future specifically.

“Bob is a good football coach and a great person. He played an integral role in the success of our team over the last six seasons,” Reid said. “I’ve said before that change can be a good thing for both parties, and I believe that is the case here for the Chiefs and Bob.”

Hall of Fame exec retiring

Joe Horrigan, perhaps the most knowledgeable historian in the sport, is retiring as executive director of the Pro Football Hall of Fame on June 1.

Horrigan has spent 42 years at the hall, and will soon release his book on the NFL’s first 100 years: “NFL Century: The Rise of America’s Greatest Sports League.” The league begins its 100th regular season in September.

Extra points

NFL security is investigating whether a fan attempted to shine a laser into the face of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during Sunday’s AFC championship game victory over the Chiefs.

... Longtime NFL assistant Tom Clements has been hired as passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach on the staff of new coach Kliff Kingsbury in Arizona.

Super Bowl LIII

New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., Feb. 3, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Line: Patriots by 21/ 2

TV: CBS