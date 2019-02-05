Miami Dolphin's owner Stephen Ross, left, stands for a portrait with the new head coach, Brian Flores before a news conference on Monday. (Photo: Brynn Anderson, AP)

Hours after their teams competed in the Super Bowl, Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores and Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor were officially hired Monday as the respective head coaches of the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals.

After 16 years without a playoff win — and three straight losing seasons — under Marvin Lewis, the Bengals joined the latest wave — turning to a young, offensive-minded coach.

“Zach is a bright coach with an offensive mind and background, which is important to have in today’s NFL,” owner Mike Brown said in a statement. “And he’s young. He embraces new ideas and new ways to do things, which will be a good thing for us.”

The Bengals will introduce Taylor, 35, today in what amounts to a homecoming. He was offensive coordinator at the University of Cincinnati in 2016, when the Bearcats finished 4-8.

Flores was the first person the Dolphins interviewed after they fired coach Adam Gase on Dec. 31. They decided on Jan. 11 to offer the job to Flores, the Patriots’ defensive play-caller but had to wait until New England’s season ended to complete an agreement.

While preparing for the Super Bowl, Flores also began to hire a Miami staff. The group is expected to include former Colts and Lions head coach Jim Caldwell as assistant head coach, Patriots receivers coach Chad O’Shea as offensive coordinator and Packers assistant Patrick Graham as defensive coordinator.

“It has been a whirlwind 24 hours,” Flores said with a smile at a news conference that drew two dozen cameras.

Chiefs ban fan over laser

The Chiefs have instituted a lifetime ban against a fan accused of flashing a laser at Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during last month’s AFC championship game.

The Kansas City Star reports the Chiefs say the team is also working with authorities to charge the fan “as aggressively as possible,” but the decision is ultimately up to prosecutors in Jackson County.

Raiders seek to share park

The Oakland Raiders are in talks with the Giants about playing their home games next season at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

The Raiders are looking for a home for 2019 after the city of Oakland sued the team and the NFL over the planned move to Las Vegas in 2020. The Raiders has no lease for 2019 and owner Mark Davis dropped out of negotiations with Oakland after the suit was filed in December.

N.O. cops spoof ‘no-call’

NOLA.com/Times-Picayune reports the New Orleans Police Department made a spoof video showing their investigation into the infamous “no-call” in the NFC championship that the Saints lost to the Rams.

The department posted the video on social media featuring two detectives interrogating a referee. They use king cake to break him down and confess that he robbed the Saints of a chance to play in the Super Bowl.

The newspaper’s nearly blank front page also summarized what those in the Big Easy think of the Patriots’ win over the Rams: “Super Bowl? What Super Bowl?”