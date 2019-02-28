Steelers GM Kevin Colbert is adamant that the team wants a player of equal value in return for star receiver Antonio Brown (Central Michigan). (Photo: Chris Graythen, Getty Images)

Indianapolis — Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert insists he would gladly welcome back former Central Michigan receiver Antonio Brown next season.

If things don’t work out, Colbert has a plan for that, too.

Colbert addressed the rampant rumors about Brown’s future Wednesday by saying he would only trade the Steelers’ star receiver if he gets equal value in return — and preferably to a team outside the AFC North.

“Ideally, you’d want to trade him to somebody you’ll never play but that can’t happen because if you’re good enough to get to the Super Bowl you’ll have to play him anyway,” Colbert said while answering a hypothetical question.

“The less you would play him the better. But if a team you play twice a year comes through with the best compensation, you have to weigh that into the discussions. We haven’t ruled out anybody.”

What Colbert has ruled out is giving away one of the league’s top playmakers at a bargain price — even as some believe Brown’s price has continued to drop as he lobbies for a trade.

Just last week, after Brown met with Steelers president Art Rooney II, Brown wrote on Twitter that the two agreed it was time to part ways.

Colbert acknowledged Brown first asked whether he could post a photo with him next to Rooney.

“I took that to be an indication of where he is right now,” Rooney said.



Pacman arrested at casino

Former Bengals cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones has been arrested and jailed after an incident at a southeastern Indiana casino.

The Indiana Gaming Commission says Jones was arrested for disorderly conduct, public intoxication, intimidation, and resisting arrest early Wednesday at the Rising Star Casino in Rising Sun, Indiana, located about 25 miles southwest of Cincinnati.

The commission says its agents were called to the casino “to investigate a patron for possible cheating at a table game.” It says the 35-year-old Jones “immediately became verbally combative and disorderly with agents and casino staff.”



Foles seeks starting job

Nick Foles rejuvenated his career in Philadelphia. Now he wants to turn his success into an NFL starting job — and the Eagles intend to give him that chance.

General manager Howie Roseman told reporters Wednesday that the franchise will not use the franchise tag on Foles, making him a free agent.

“He deserves an opportunity to lead a team,” Roseman said. “It’s a goal of his to lead another team and lead another locker room, and we feel at this point it’s the right decision.”

