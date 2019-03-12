Quarterback Nick Foles has reportedly agreed to a four-year, $88 million deal to join the Jaguars. (Photo: Mark Tenally, Associated Press)

New York — Nick Foles is headed to Jacksonville, Landon Collins to Washington and Trent Brown to Oakland.

The big-money offers for NFL free agents began Monday, two days before they can sign contracts. Foles brings a Super Bowl pedigree to quarterbacking the Jaguars, and Brown has a championship ring as he moves to the Raiders’ offensive line at left tackle. Safety Collins heads a few hours south from New Jersey, where he could haunt his former team twice a year.

All of Monday’s deals were confirmed by people with knowledge of the agreements who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because nothing can be official until Wednesday.

Foles has agreed to sign a four-year, $88 million contract with the Jaguars. The deal includes $50.125 million guaranteed and could be worth up to $102 million with incentives as he replaces Blake Bortles, who threw 103 touchdown passes in five seasons but was known more for inaccuracy and inconsistency that led to Jacksonville’s offensive instability. Bortles is expected to be released this week before a $1 million roster bonus comes due Sunday.

Washington agreed to sign the 25-year-old Collins to a six-year, $84 million deal with $45 million guaranteed. He led the Giants with 96 tackles last season, and his 437 since entering the NFL in 2015 are the most among safeties in that time, but the Giants opted not to give him the franchise tag. Collins fills one of Washington’s biggest needs on a defense that ranked 17th in the league last season.

Brown was a real find for New England before last season, and his payday will come with the Raiders after agreeing to a four-year deal worth $66 million. He will receive $36.75 million guaranteed in the richest contract ever for an offensive lineman.

Also Monday:

► DeSean Jackson is close to returning to Philadelphia. The Eagles have agreed to acquire the wide receiver from Tampa Bay along with a 2020 seventh-round draft pick for a sixth-round pick this year. The deal is contingent upon Jackson agreeing to a new contract. Five years ago, then-Eagles coach Chip Kelly released the three-time Pro Bowl pick following his best season.

►Seven-time Pro Bowl linebacker Terrell Suggs is leaving the Baltimore Ravens. The 36-year-old Suggs has played all 16 of his seasons in Baltimore and said at the end of the 2018 season he wanted to spend his entire career with the Ravens. That won’t happen.

►The Kansas City Chiefs agreed to a $42 million, three-year deal with safety Tyrann Mathieu, continuing what is expected to be an aggressive offseason overhaul of their defense.

Several reports indicate Suggs will sign a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals. Suggs played at Arizona State before being drafted by the Ravens in the first round in 2003.

►A person with knowledge of the deal says the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay wide receiver Adam Humphries have agreed on a four-year contract worth about $36 million.

►Buffalo has agreed to sign tight end Tyler Kroft, running back Frank Gore, cornerback Kevin Johnson and center Mitch Morse.



The biggest name in free agency remains Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell, a former MSU star, who sat out the 2018 season.