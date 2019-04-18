Patriots owner Robert Kraft (Photo: Carlos Osorio, Associated Press)

West Palm Beach, Fla. — Attorneys for two of the women charged in a Florida prostitution sting asked a judge on Thursday to hold police and prosecutors in contempt of court following reports that someone was shopping around undercover video of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

The motion was filed in Palm Beach County Circuit Court by attorneys for Lei Wang and Hua Zhang, who are accused of working at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter.

The attorneys cited a New York Daily News story that reports an unknown person had contacted TheBlast.com with footage of Kraft naked with another person, presumably the massage therapist. The attorneys said only police and prosecutors have access to the footage, which a judge has temporarily barred from release. The attorneys argued that releasing the footage would violate their clients’ rights to privacy and fair trials.

Jupiter police spokesman O’Neil Anderson told The Associated Press that he doubts the authenticity of the reports. He said his department has taken every precaution to secure the evidence, and he doesn’t believe anyone in the police department or State Attorney’s Office would leak the video.

Anderson also pointed out that no websites or news organizations have actually shown a video.

“If anyone had it, they would have released it by now,” Anderson said.

Kraft was charged in February with two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution after being accused of paying for sex. He has pleaded not guilty.

A message left with the State Attorney’s Office wasn’t immediately returned.

Browns GM unmoved

Browns general manager John Dorsey isn’t rushing to trade running back Duke Johnson, who has asked to be moved.

During his pre-draft news conference, Dorsey said Johnson has not reported for the Browns’ voluntary offseason workout program, which began on April 1. Johnson was unhappy with a reduced role last season and his playing time could be affected even more after the signing of Kareem Hunt, who will serve an eight-game NFL suspension to start next season for off-field physical altercations.

Dorsey said he has spoken with Johnson’s agent and coach Freddie Kitchens has texted with him. Dorsey called Johnson a “talented playmaker” and says he looks forward to “seeing him on the field on Sundays.”

“I continually keep telling you all that Duke is a very talented football player,” Dorsey said. “We see a lot of stuff for Duke moving forward into the future with regards to him. He is a member of this organization moving forward.”

It’s not clear if the Browns intend to keep the versatile Johnson, who ran for 201 yards on a career-low 40 carries last season. Johnson was used more in third-down situations behind primary back Nick Chubb, who rushed for 996 yards as a rookie.

“There are 53 guys on this football team. It is about winning,” Dorsey said. “That is the sole objective of this thing moving forward is winning football. Is he a talented football player? Yeah, he is really good, and he is going to help this offense move forward.”