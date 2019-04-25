Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill (Photo: Charlie Riedel, Associated Press)

Olathe, Kan. — Chiefs star wide receiver Tyreek Hill maintained his innocence Thursday after prosecutors in suburban Kansas City declined to charge him in a domestic incident involving his fiancee and 3-year-old son even after concluding a crime occurred.

Hill said in a statement provided by his attorney that his “son’s health and happiness is my number one priority.” Hill also said that his focus is on “working hard to be the best person for my family and our community that I can be, and the best player to help our team win.”

Police were called to the Hill’s home twice last month, and investigators determined that his child had been injured the second time. On Wednesday, the district attorney in Johnson County, Kansas, declined to press charges because he could not determine who was responsible for the injuries.

“We are deeply troubled by this situation,” DA Steve Howe said. “We believe a crime has occurred, however, the evidence in this case does not conclusively establish who committed this crime.”

The Chiefs said they were aware of the prosecutor’s decision but declined further comment. Howe said the NFL attempted to contact the district attorney’s office to gather information for its own investigation. The league could still punish Hill even though he was not charged with a crime. The league has declined to comment on the case.

Hill’s attorney, Trey Pettlon, said that the receiver has cooperated with law enforcement throughout the investigation. Pettlon also said that Hill waived his Fifth Amendment rights, answered questions from law enforcement and the Department of Children and Families, and that he would continue to cooperate with authorities as they provide a safe environment for the child.

Howe would not say who has custody of the child because of an ongoing DCF investigation.

“We’re talking about a minor, a child, and the system and DCF and in child investigations, we have to be very cognizant about protecting the rights of the child,” he said. “We have to respect the wishes of the individuals involved in the case.”

Chiefs coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach sidestepped questions about Hill’s legal situation last week as the wide receiver reported for the start of offseason workouts.

Hill is a two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver with a history of domestic issues, including a case in which he was accused of punching his fiancee, Crystal Espinal, while he was at Oklahoma State.

Hill is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and the Chiefs have little depth at wide receiver. That means it is possible the Chiefs could target a pass-catcher when they make one of their three picks Friday night – they traded their first-round pick to Seattle earlier this week as part of a package to acquire pass rusher Frank Clark.

“I don’t know if it changes the priorities. We have a good group of guys that we really like,” Veach said of Hill’s situation. “I think we have some guys that are still here that maybe people don’t know about or realize that we know more about. But receiver, if there is a receiver that we like, early on we absolutely wouldn’t hesitate to pull the trigger.”

Kraft video to be challenged

Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s high-profile attorneys normally don’t handle second-degree misdemeanors like soliciting a prostitute, but that’s only part of what he needs them to do.

Their main job is to make sure the public never sees videos that police say show Kraft twice paying for sex at a Florida massage parlor. On Friday, they will try to persuade Judge Leonard Hanser that police violated the 77-year-old’s federal and state rights when they secretly installed video cameras at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa. They want the videos thrown out and sealed.

“Law enforcement had no basis to suspect anything more than a run-of-the-mill misdemeanor that has never been understood, in any corner of the United States, to warrant the eye-popping invasions that occurred here,” attorney Jack Goldberger wrote in court documents. “Because we do not live in a police state and our government answers to the rule of law, suppression of the illegally-obtained evidence is the correct and essential remedy.”

Palm Beach County prosecutors have replied in court documents that Kraft had no reasonable expectation of privacy at the spa in part because it was not his home or property, and that the felony case of prostitution against spa owners includes enough grounds to obtain warrants for search and surveillance of the spa.

David S. Weinstein, a Miami defense attorney and former prosecutor not connected to the case, said Kraft’s attorneys are “raising the appropriate arguments,” but prosecutors will have a chance to rebut them in court. He said prosecutors will be able to raise the “good faith” exception to save the video — that officers had legitimate reasons to believe the warrant and their actions were legal.

Personnel dept.

The Jaguars exercised the fifth-year option in cornerback Jalen Ramsey’s rookie contract.

The two-time Pro Bowl defender is now under contract through 2020. Unless he signs a long-term deal before then, Ramsey will earn about $10 million in 2020 — the average salary of the 10 highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL.