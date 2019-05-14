Charges related to a fight at a restaurant in December have been dropped against Washington safety Montae Nicholson, who previously played at Michigan State. (Photo: Patrick Semansky, AP)

Charges against Washington safety Montae Nicholson stemming from an altercation in December have been dropped.

Loudoun County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy McMullen confirmed to the Associated Press on Tuesday that the case against Nicholson, a 2017 fourth-round pick out of Michigan State, has been dismissed. McMullen said attorney Michael Harrington, who represented victim Lamar Rolle, said his client had no interest in proceeding with criminal prosecution.

“Based on my review of all the evidence and (Rolle’s) lack of cooperation, it didn’t seem appropriate to try to go forward,” McMullen said in a phone interview.

Nicholson was arrested early in the morning of Dec. 18 and charged with assault and battery and being drunk in public after a fight at a restaurant and retail complex near the team’s practice facility in Ashburn, Va.

Police say Nicholson and 24-year-old Sydney Maggiore were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated to a physical assault of two victims, one man and one woman.

Maggiore was charged with malicious wounding and assault and battery, and McMullen said that case remains open.

Team spokesman Tony Wyllie said the team had no comment. Coach Jay Gruden recently said he expected Nicholson to be available to the team next season.

Nicholson played in Washington’s first 14 games last season and had 41 tackles before being put on the reserve/non-football injury list.

The 23-year-old is expected to compete for a starting safety job in 2019 alongside free agent signing Landon Collins.

Vikings sign pick

The Vikings signed first-round draft pick Garrett Bradbury, the center from North Carolina State selected with the 18th overall pick.

The deal will force the Vikings into a corresponding adjustment for salary cap compliance. According to NFL Players Association records, the Vikings were roughly $664,000 under the $188.2 million cap entering Tuesday, the least amount of space in the league.

Bradbury’s four-year contract with a team option for 2023 was slotted for a value around $12.8 million and a cap hit of about $2.3 million.

Bradbury’s signing left the Vikings with one of their 12 draft picks unsigned: seventh-rounder Austin Cutting. The Air Force long snapper has a two-year military service requirement to fulfill, complicating the start of his NFL career.

Personnel dept.

The have a new right side of their offensive line.

Two months after acquiring right guard Kevin Zeitler in a trade with the Browns, the Giants found a new right tackle, signing veteran free agent Mike Remmers.

Contract details were not immediately available for the 30-year-old, who has started all 71 regular-season and postseason games in which he’s played the previous five seasons.

Remmers spent the previous two years with the Vikings, starting all 16 games in 2018 at right guard. He also played right tackle and left guard during his tenure in Minnesota.

... The Jets claimed wide receiver Xavier Ubosi and offensive tackle Calvin Anderson off waivers from the Patriots. The team also waived wide receiver DeAngelo Yancey and offensive tackle Dieugot Joseph.

