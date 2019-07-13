Jim Caldwell (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Former Detroit Lions coach Jim Caldwell is stepping down from his role as Miami Dolphins assistant head coach/quarterbacks coach, citing health issues.

Caldwell will remain with the team as a consultant for the 2019 season, according to statement released by the Dolphins on Saturday.

“I will be stepping back due to some medical complications that require my full attention,” Caldwell said in a statement. “I want to thank Stephen Ross, Chris Grier, Coach Flores and the rest of the organization for the support they have given me and my family.”

The statement did not specify the health issues affecting the 64-year-old native of Beloit, Wisconsin.

Caldwell joined the Dolphins in February after serving as Lions coach from 2014-17 where he compiled a 36-28 regular-season record and was 0-2 in the playoffs. He previously coached the Indianapolis Colts from 2009-11 where 26-22, leading the team to an AFC championship in his first year and lost 31-17 to the New Orleans Saints in the Super Bowl.