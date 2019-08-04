Tom Brady (Photo: Charles Krupa, AP)

Tom Brady and the Patriots agreed to terms on a contract extension that will keep the future Hall of Fame quarterback in New England through the 2021 season, a source confirmed to the Boston Herald.

Brady, the former Michigan quarterback, was set to become a free agent following this season. The new deal takes Brady through his age 44 season.

The contract also provides an $8 million raise for Brady this season, according to a source. Brady will take home $23 million in salary in 2019, making him the sixth-highest paid quarterback behind Russell Wilson, Ben Roethlisberger, Nick Foles, Kirk Cousins and Kyler Murray, according to figures from OverTheCap.com.

Brady, who turned 42 on Saturday, has long expressed a desire to play into his mid-40s. His play has hardly declined, if at all. Brady led the Patriots to a sixth Super Bowl this past season, as the team caught fire in the playoffs after an up-and-down regular season, by Patriots standards. Brady’s passer rating of 97.7 ranked 12th among all quarterbacks a year ago.

Brady’s contract was a popular topic as NFL training camps opened. But Brady deflected questions on the subject during his first media session of the summer.

“I’ve had such a great experience over a lot of years,” Brady said on Wednesday. “I appreciate this team and the opportunity it gave me in 2000. I play for a great coach in Coach (Bill) Belichick, and Josh (McDaniels) and I have a great working relationship. I love Mr. (Robert) Kraft and his family. We’ve had just incredible success. Hopefully we can keep it going.”

Brady has never played on an expiring contract.

In 2010, Brady and the Pats came to an agreement on an extension just days before the regular season began. This time, Brady and the Pats nailed down the deal well in advance of Week 1.

Still in the midst of an unprecedented run, the Pats simply want to keep rolling with Brady under center.

“For him to be 42 years old and still playing football at a high level, I think it’s something that everyone should be able to appreciate — Patriots fans or not,” Pats special teams captain Matthew Slater said after Friday’s practice. “I certainly appreciate it. I’ve enjoyed my time with him. He’s a tremendous competitor. He’s a better friend. And, man, let’s keep it going.”