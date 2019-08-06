LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Allen Park — Kyle Van Noy had plenty of nice things to say about his former team.

Of course, it’s been his own career that has taken off since he left Detroit.

“It feels good to come back a winner and say hi to people I haven’t seen in a while,” the New England linebacker said this week. “There’s so many people I could just name — the behind-the-scenes people that have been so good to me and my family that I’ve got to show them love when I come back. They’ve been amazing to me, and always have and always will be.”

The Lions and Patriots have been holding joint practices this week, bringing Van Noy back to the practice facility in Allen Park. A second-round draft pick by Detroit in 2014, Van Noy did little for the Lions before being traded to New England in the middle of the 2016 season. Since then, he’s become a regular starter for coach Bill Belichick’s team.

“Sometimes, some players just fit into one situation and one scheme better than another,” Belichick said. “Kyle’s done a great job for us. He’s smart, he’s very instinctive, he does a good job with communication, he can call signals. We have multiple signal callers on our defense, and that’s a good thing that helps us with communication and adjustments. He’s made a lot of big plays for us since we got him.”

Van Noy had only one sack in 30 games with Detroit. He has 10 in 36 games — 30 starts — with the Patriots. And all New England had to do to get him was swap a sixth-round pick for a seventh-rounder in the 2017 draft.

For his part, Van Noy hopes New England’s system isn’t the only reason for his emergence.

“I don’t want to sit here and tailor my skills. That would be kind of like, ‘I’m only good because of a certain scheme,’” Van Noy said. “All of these coaches that I’ve played with in New England have put me in a spot to play to my strengths, and put me in a position to succeed. I respect that and I’m happy to be a part of it, and I would just leave it at that. I just don’t want to take away from my talent, my skill and my capabilities if I said that was the reason.”

One of the coaches Van Noy played for in New England was defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, who is now the head coach of the Lions. The Patriots play a preseason game at Detroit on Thursday night.

“They’re building something. Matty P is running a tight ship and it’s good competition,” Van Noy said. “They have really good players. (Quarterback Matthew) Stafford has always been good. I think he’s one of the most underrated, toughest players in the league. I always have respect for him and what he does, and they have really good up-and-coming players. They’ve just got to put the pieces together, and I feel like they’ll be pretty good.”

Lions and Patriots joint practice: Tuesday, Aug. 6
Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai hits the sled during drills during a joint practice between the Lions and Patriots on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Allen Park.
Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai hits the sled during drills during a joint practice between the Lions and Patriots on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Allen Park. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Former Michigan quarterback Tom Brady, former MSU quarterback Brian Hoyer and former Michigan defensive end Chase Winovich, all now with the Patriots, chat on the hill after the Patriots, Lions joint practice.
Former Michigan quarterback Tom Brady, former MSU quarterback Brian Hoyer and former Michigan defensive end Chase Winovich, all now with the Patriots, chat on the hill after the Patriots, Lions joint practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Da'Shawn Hand stretches out during the start of practice.
Da'Shawn Hand stretches out during the start of practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick chats with Lions head coach Matt Patricia before the start of practice.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick chats with Lions head coach Matt Patricia before the start of practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Defensive end Austin Bryant stretches out at the start of practice.
Defensive end Austin Bryant stretches out at the start of practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai works through obstacles during drills.
Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai works through obstacles during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson stretches out at the start of practice.
Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson stretches out at the start of practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara stretches out at the start of practice. Detroit Lions,
Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara stretches out at the start of practice. Detroit Lions, Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tight end Isaac Nauta stretches out at the start of practice.
Lions tight end Isaac Nauta stretches out at the start of practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni calls out to his players during practice.
Lions defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni calls out to his players during practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara stretches out at the start of practice.
Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara stretches out at the start of practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches over practice.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches over practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions defensive tackle P.J. Johnson comes off the sled during drills.
Lions defensive tackle P.J. Johnson comes off the sled during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
A'Shawn Robinson and Romeo Okwara go one-on-one during drills.
A'Shawn Robinson and Romeo Okwara go one-on-one during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Jonathan Wynn and Kevin Strong go one-on-one during drills.
Jonathan Wynn and Kevin Strong go one-on-one during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Miles Killebrew works through the obstacles during drills.
Miles Killebrew works through the obstacles during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai works through obstacles during drills.
Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai works through obstacles during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions linebacker Tre Lamar works through obstacles during drills.
Lions linebacker Tre Lamar works through obstacles during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions linebacker Christian Jones drives off the line during drills.
Lions linebacker Christian Jones drives off the line during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions safety Miles Killebrew drives off the line during drills.
Lions safety Miles Killebrew drives off the line during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions linebacker Tre Lamar works through obstacles during drills.
Lions linebacker Tre Lamar works through obstacles during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions linebacker Christian Jones sprints through a drill Tuesday at practice.
Lions linebacker Christian Jones sprints through a drill Tuesday at practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions defensive tackle Kevin Strong works against Darius Kilgo and P.J. Johnson during drills.
Lions defensive tackle Kevin Strong works against Darius Kilgo and P.J. Johnson during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman works during drills.
Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman works during drills. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Former Michigan defensive end Chase Winovich, now with the Patriots, heads off the field after practice.
Former Michigan defensive end Chase Winovich, now with the Patriots, heads off the field after practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Former Michigan defensive end Chase Winovich, now with the Patriots, hits the sled at the end of practice.
Former Michigan defensive end Chase Winovich, now with the Patriots, hits the sled at the end of practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford heads off the field after practice.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford heads off the field after practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions head coach Matt Patricia talks with Lions owner Martha Ford after the joint practice.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia talks with Lions owner Martha Ford after the joint practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions head coach Matt Patricia talks with former Lion, now with the Patriots, Kyle Van Noy, after practice.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia talks with former Lion, now with the Patriots, Kyle Van Noy, after practice. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
