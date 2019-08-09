Cleveland Browns wide receiver Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi runs for an 86-yard punt return during the second half. (Photo: Ron Schwane, AP)

Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi’s 86-yard punt return for a touchdown during the Browns’ 30-10 preseason win over the Redskins on Thursday night was impressive.

But the fact that Sheehy-Guiseppi was even at the game was remarkable.

In April, Sheehy-Guiseppi, 24, who played two years of high school football at Traverse City St. Francis, showed up at a Browns workout in Miami. Problem was, he was not invited.

He was, however, determined to show what he could do to Browns vice president of player personnel Alonzo Highsmith, who attended the workout.

Highsmith ordered Sheehy-Guiseppi to run the 40-yard dash, which he did in 4.38 seconds. That earned Sheehy-Guiseppi an invitation to Browns training camp, where he has continued to turn heads.

Sheehy-Guiseppi was a junior college All-American receiver and return man at Phoenix College in 2016. But after leaving there, he was unable to land with a four-year school to continue his college football career.

So he has spent the last two years working out and dreaming of making the NFL, but has not played any organized football.

After galloping into the end zone on Thursday night, Browns teammates buried him in a dog pile in the end zone.

“I felt all the love,” Sheehy-Guiseppi told Cleveland.com. “I couldn’t breathe under the pile. I was over there gasping for air, but I felt all the love. I saw all of them come running down there (to the end zone) and it was just a blessing.”

Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi returns a punt 86 yards for a TD — and the whole bench clears to celebrate pic.twitter.com/anLZ3EEgAT — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 9, 2019