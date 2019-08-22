New England Patriots' Patrick Chung has been indicted in New Hampshire on a charge of cocaine possession. (Photo: Gregory Payan, Associated Press)

Laconia, N.H. — New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung has been indicted in New Hampshire on a charge of cocaine possession, according to court paperwork released Thursday.

A Belknap County grand jury indicted Chung, 32, on Aug. 8.

Members of the Meredith, New Hampshire, police department were called to Chung’s residence June 25 “on a call for service” and obtained evidence leading to the felony drug charge, Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois said in a statement.

Livernois declined to provide additional details on the case.

Chung’s arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday.

It is not clear whether Chung has an attorney who can speak for him. The court file doesn’t list one.

“We are aware of the reports regarding Patrick Chung,” the Patriots tweeted . “We will not be commenting while his judicial proceedings take place.”

The team also didn’t say whether Chung would play Thursday night at a preseason home game against the Carolina Panthers.

Chung has been an integral part of the Patriots defense during his two stints with the team. New England drafted him in the second round in 2009. He left in free agency in 2012 and signed with the Eagles.

He spent one year in Philadelphia and returned to New England in 2014. He won Super Bowl rings with the Patriots to conclude the 2014, 2016 and 2018 seasons.

Giving back

Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam have donated $4.5 million to the city’s eclectic musical arts.

The couple has given to the Cleveland Orchestra, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Playhouse Square to help fund scholarships and educational programs at all three institutions.

The Rock Hall is receiving $2.5 million to support its programs for students, and to establish a Haslam Scholars Program that will provide free admission and classroom instruction to Cleveland Metropolitan School District students and Title 1 schools statewide.

Both the Cleveland Orchestra and Playhouse Square will receive $1 million.

Personnel dept.

The Chargers signed wide receiver Dontrelle Inman, who played 41 games for the team from 2014-17.

Inman was traded to Chicago in 2017 and played for Indianapolis last season. He was in New England’s training camp before being released Aug. 18.

... Drew Lock isn't when his sprained right thumb will allow him to throw a football again and Broncos coach Vic Fangio wouldn’t rule out placing the rookie quarterback on injured reserve to start the season.

... The Cardinals acquired defensive lineman Bruce Hector in a trade that sent safety Rudy Ford to the Eagles.