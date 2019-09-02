Brian Hoyer has completed 838 of 1,412 passes with 9,902 yards, 48 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in 10 NFL seasons. (Photo: Elise Amendola, Associated Press)

Indianapolis — Brian Hoyer is getting another chance to extend his NFL career.

Just two days after being released by the Patriots, the Colts have signed the 33-year-old longtime backup to be their No. 2 quarterback, the Colts announced Monday. ESPN reported it was a three-year deal worth $12 million.

Hoyer takes over the No. 2 spot from Jacoby Brissett, who became the starter when Andrew Luck abruptly retired Aug. 24.

The only other quarterbacks on the roster are Phillip Walker, who is on the practice squad, and Chad Kelly, who will miss the first two games while serving a league suspension.

“We’re working through it. We want to get the right guy for us and we know there are some possibilities out there,” Colts general manager Chris Ballard said Sunday. “But we’re working through it and we’ll have him in the building here soon.”

Brissett, a third-round pick in 2016, also spent one season in New England before Indy acquired him in a trade on cutdown weekend in 2017 but the two ex-Pats never were teammates.

Hoyer originally made New England’s roster as an undrafted rookie out of Michigan State in 2009.

In his first three seasons with the Patriots behind Tom Brady, he played in 13 games but never started. In 2012, the Steelers signed Hoyer after their top two quarterbacks got hurt and he finished the season with Arizona, which claimed Hoyer off waivers in December.

Hoyer got his most extensive experience with Cleveland in 2013 and 2014, where he went 10-6 as the starter. The next two seasons, in Houston and Chicago, Hoyer was 5-4 and 1-4 as the starter before going 0-6 with San Francisco in 2017. The 49ers released Hoyer after acquiring Jimmy Garoppolo in a trade with New England.

That opened the door for Hoyer’s return to New England, where he spent the rest of the 2017 season and all of last season.

The Patriots released Hoyer on Saturday, allowing the Colts to bring him to town Sunday and sign him Monday. Indy opens the season Sunday at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Hoyer has completed 838 of 1,412 passes with 9,902 yards, 48 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in 10 NFL seasons.

To make room for Hoyer on the 53-man roster, the Colts waived safety Rolan Milligan.

Storm shortens prep week

The Jaguars canceled practice and meetings scheduled for Wednesday because of the threat of Hurricane Dorian, leaving them to cram two days of work into one before hosting the Chiefs on Sunday.

Coach Doug Marrone told players and coaches to stay away from the facility Wednesday as the powerful storm is scheduled to make its way up Florida’s east coast. Players also are off Tuesday. They are expected to return midday Thursday.

“We’ll have our work in,” Marrone said. “I’m not concerned about that.”

Marrone said the team got “quite a bit” of the game plan for the opener installed last week, making any weather-related adjustments relatively easier.

“Most of the work is done, which not to say, ‘If there’s ever a good time,’” Marrone said. “But in the beginning you have a chance to have more done than, obviously, if something happened during the middle of a season.”

The Jaguars were able to secure a block of hotel rooms for players, coaches, staff and families in case they needed to evacuate. Some coastal areas near Jacksonville already are under mandatory evacuation orders.

Personnel dept.

The Chiefs announced the signing of two-time All-Pro running back LeSean McCoy, two days after he was released by Buffalo and quickly signed a one-year contract worth $4 million with Kansas City.

... Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack signed a four-year, $57 million extension, placing him under contract through the 2023 season.

... Cornerback Joe Haden and the Steelers agreed to a new three-year, $32 million contract that will keep Haden in Pittsburgh through the 2021 season.

... Washington receiver Josh Doctson agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Vikings, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told the AP.

... The Jets hired former Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward as a full-time offensive assistant.

... Browns starting left tackle Greg Robinson has re-signed with the team, a day after his contract was surprisingly terminated.

... Long snapper John Denney has been released after 14 seasons with the Dolphins.