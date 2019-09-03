La'el Collins (71) and the Cowboys agreed on a five-year deal on Tuesday. (Photo: Michael Conroy, Associated Press)

Frisco, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys and right tackle La’el Collins have agreed on a new contract, the second extension to get settled during star running back Ezekiel Elliott’s holdout.

The deal signed Tuesday is for $50 million over five years with $35 million guaranteed. It’s the second extension Collins and the Cowboys have negotiated since he chose them as an undrafted free agent in 2015.

Collins was expected to be a high pick in the draft when his name surfaced in a police investigation into the shooting death of a woman the former LSU player knew in his hometown of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Collins was cleared in the case, but the timing cost him millions. Now his career earnings are set to surpass $50 million after two years at right tackle.

The 26-year-old Collins was at left guard his first two seasons. He became the starter during his rookie year before being limited to three games because of a toe injury in 2016.

Collins signed a $15.4 million, two-year extension in 2017 and was going into the final year of that deal. Elliott is seeking an extension with two years remaining on the two-time rushing champion’s rookie contract.

The extension with Collins comes two weeks after linebacker Jaylon Smith signed a $64 million, five-year extension with $33.5 million guaranteed. Elliott has been holding out since the start of camp in California in July.

Soldier Field statues

The Bears unveiled statues of Walter Payton and George Halas at Soldier Field, two days before the team opens the 100th season of the NFL with a home game against the rival Packers.

Each 12-foot statue is 3,000 pounds. One shows Payton, the Hall of Fame running back who died in 1999 at the age of 45 from cancer, and the other is of Halas, the team’s founder, owner and head coach who led the franchise to six NFL titles. Halas died in 1983 at the age of 88.

The two were honored during a ceremony that included Halas’ daughter, Virginia Halas McCaskey, Payton’s children, Jarrett and Brittney and former Bears coach Mike Ditka.

Extra points

The Chargers extended Pro Bowl center Mike Pouncey’s contract through the 2020 season. Pouncey was in the final season of a two-year, $15 million contract. The extension will be worth $9 million next season.

... Bears tight end Trey Burton was limited again in practice in the final tune-up for the opener against the Packers. Coach Matt Nagy said it will be “pretty much a game-time decision” whether Burton will play after he suffered a minor groin strain last week.

... Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett has been chosen as the new captain of the NFL Waterboys program, which is committed to bringing clean water to needy East African communities. Garrett is taking over the role previously held by Chris Long, who retired after 11 seasons.

... The Bengals signed running back Giovani Bernard to a two-year contract extension through the 2021 season.

... The Jets have promoted longtime executive Hymie Elhai to team president.