Maxx Crosby (Photo: Eric Risberg, AP)

Former Eastern Michigan defensive end Maxx Crosby, Oakland's fourth-round draft choice, is active for Monday night's game with visiting Denver.

Will Kiss, Raiders' senior director of media relations, said Crosby would get some third-down pass-rush snaps.

Crosby suffered a broken left hand Aug. 10 against the Los Angeles Rams in a preseason game. He was hurt reaching out to strip the ball from a runner and had surgery.

Jerry McDonald of the Oakland Tribune wrote Monday of Crosby in an e-mail to The News: "Talked to him during the week. ... Small wrap on hand. A wound from where plate was put in."

Crosby, a 6-foot-5, 266-pounder, is listed as a third-stringer behind Arden Key and Benson Mayowa.

Key (6-5, 240) is a second-year man from LSU. Mayowa (6-3, 265) is in his seventh season out of Idaho.

In three seasons and 37 games at EMU, Crosby had 20 sacks.