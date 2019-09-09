Former Eastern Michigan defensive end Maxx Crosby, Oakland's fourth-round draft choice, is active for Monday night's game with visiting Denver.
Will Kiss, Raiders' senior director of media relations, said Crosby would get some third-down pass-rush snaps.
Crosby suffered a broken left hand Aug. 10 against the Los Angeles Rams in a preseason game. He was hurt reaching out to strip the ball from a runner and had surgery.
Jerry McDonald of the Oakland Tribune wrote Monday of Crosby in an e-mail to The News: "Talked to him during the week. ... Small wrap on hand. A wound from where plate was put in."
Crosby, a 6-foot-5, 266-pounder, is listed as a third-stringer behind Arden Key and Benson Mayowa.
Key (6-5, 240) is a second-year man from LSU. Mayowa (6-3, 265) is in his seventh season out of Idaho.
In three seasons and 37 games at EMU, Crosby had 20 sacks.
