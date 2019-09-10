Justin Rogers, James Hawkins, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions against the spread for Week 2 of the NFL season.
L.A. Chargers -3.5 at Detroit
Rogers: L.A. Chargers
Hawkins: L.A. Chargers
Niyo: Detroit
Wojnowski: Detroit
Tampa Bay +5.5 at Carolina
Rogers: Carolina
Hawkins: Carolina (best bet)
Niyo: Carolina
Wojnowski: Carolina
Indianapolis +4 at Tennessee
Rogers: Tennessee
Hawkins: Tennessee
Niyo: Indianapolis
Wojnowski: Indianapolis
Buffalo -2 at N.Y. Giants
Rogers: Buffalo
Hawkins: Buffalo
Niyo: N.Y. Giants
Wojnowski: Buffalo
Arizona +12 at Baltimore
Rogers: Baltimore
Hawkins: Baltimore
Niyo: Baltimore
Wojnowski: Baltimore
New England -14 at Miami
Rogers: New England (best bet)
Hawkins: New England
Niyo: New England (best bet)
Wojnowski: New England (best bet)
Dallas -3.5 at Washington
Rogers: Dallas
Hawkins: Dallas
Niyo: Dallas
Wojnowski: Dallas
Jacksonville +7 at Houston
Rogers: Houston
Hawkins: Houston
Niyo: Houston
Wojnowski: Houston
Seattle +3 at Pittsburgh
Rogers: Pittsburgh
Hawkins: Pittsburgh
Niyo: Pittsburgh
Wojnowski: Pittsburgh
San Francisco PK at Cincinnati
Rogers: Cincinnati
Hawkins: Cincinnati
Niyo: Cincinnati
Wojnowski: Cincinnati
Minnesota +3 at Green Bay
Rogers: Green Bay
Hawkins: Green Bay
Niyo: Green Bay
Wojnowski: Green Bay
Kansas City -7.5 at Oakland
Rogers: Kansas City
Hawkins: Kansas City
Niyo: Kansas City
Wojnowski: Kansas City
New Orleans +3 at L.A. Rams
Rogers: L.A. Rams
Hawkins: L.A. Rams
Niyo: L.A. Rams
Wojnowski: L.A. Rams
Chicago -1 at Denver
Rogers: Chicago
Hawkins: Denver
Niyo: Chicago
Wojnowski: Chicago
Philadelphia -2 at Atlanta
Rogers: Philadelphia
Hawkins: Philadelphia
Niyo: Philadelphia
Wojnowski: Atlanta
Cleveland PK at N.Y. Jets
Rogers: N.Y. Jets
Hawkins: N.Y. Jets
Niyo: Cleveland
Wojnowski: Cleveland
Records
Rogers: 6-9-1 overall and last week, 1-0 best bets
Hawkins: 6-9-1 overall and last week, 0-1 best bets
Niyo: 6-9-1 overall and last week, 1-0 best bets
Wojnowski: 3-12-1 overall and last week, 1-0 best bets
