Justin Rogers, James Hawkins, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions against the spread for Week 2 of the NFL season.

L.A. Chargers -3.5 at Detroit

The Lions and receivers Danny Amendola and Kenny Golladay are 3.5-point underdogs Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Rogers: L.A. Chargers

Hawkins: L.A. Chargers

Niyo: Detroit

Wojnowski: Detroit

Tampa Bay +5.5 at Carolina

Rogers: Carolina

Hawkins: Carolina (best bet)

Niyo: Carolina

Wojnowski: Carolina

Indianapolis +4 at Tennessee

Rogers: Tennessee

Hawkins: Tennessee

Niyo: Indianapolis

Wojnowski: Indianapolis

Buffalo -2 at N.Y. Giants

Rogers: Buffalo

Hawkins: Buffalo

Niyo: N.Y. Giants

Wojnowski: Buffalo

Arizona +12 at Baltimore

Rogers: Baltimore

Hawkins: Baltimore

Niyo: Baltimore

Wojnowski: Baltimore

New England -14 at Miami

Rogers: New England (best bet)

Hawkins: New England

Niyo: New England (best bet)

Wojnowski: New England (best bet)

Dallas -3.5 at Washington

Rogers: Dallas

Hawkins: Dallas

Niyo: Dallas

Wojnowski: Dallas

Jacksonville +7 at Houston

Rogers: Houston

Hawkins: Houston

Niyo: Houston

Wojnowski: Houston

Seattle +3 at Pittsburgh

Rogers: Pittsburgh

Hawkins: Pittsburgh

Niyo: Pittsburgh

Wojnowski: Pittsburgh

San Francisco PK at Cincinnati

Rogers: Cincinnati

Hawkins: Cincinnati

Niyo: Cincinnati

Wojnowski: Cincinnati

Minnesota +3 at Green Bay

Rogers: Green Bay

Hawkins: Green Bay

Niyo: Green Bay

Wojnowski: Green Bay

Kansas City -7.5 at Oakland

Rogers: Kansas City

Hawkins: Kansas City

Niyo: Kansas City

Wojnowski: Kansas City

New Orleans +3 at L.A. Rams

Rogers: L.A. Rams

Hawkins: L.A. Rams

Niyo: L.A. Rams

Wojnowski: L.A. Rams

Chicago -1 at Denver

Rogers: Chicago

Hawkins: Denver

Niyo: Chicago

Wojnowski: Chicago

Philadelphia -2 at Atlanta

Rogers: Philadelphia

Hawkins: Philadelphia

Niyo: Philadelphia

Wojnowski: Atlanta

Cleveland PK at N.Y. Jets

Rogers: N.Y. Jets

Hawkins: N.Y. Jets

Niyo: Cleveland

Wojnowski: Cleveland

Records

Rogers: 6-9-1 overall and last week, 1-0 best bets

Hawkins: 6-9-1 overall and last week, 0-1 best bets

Niyo: 6-9-1 overall and last week, 1-0 best bets

Wojnowski: 3-12-1 overall and last week, 1-0 best bets