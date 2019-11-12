Seattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers, left, celebrates after kicking the winning field goal during overtime against the San Francisco 49ers Monday. Seattle won 27-24. (Photo: Tony Avelar / Associated Press)

Santa Clara, Calif. — Jason Myers kicked a 42-yard field goal after Chase McLaughlin missed a kick earlier in overtime, and the Seattle Seahawks handed the San Francisco 49ers their first loss of the season with a 27-24 victory on Monday night.

Myers gave Seattle (8-2) its second straight overtime win after Russell Wilson got the Seahawks into position with an 18-yard scramble on third-and-3. After being iced by a timeout, Myers delivered one week after missing two field goals and an extra point, putting Seattle right in the thick of the NFC West race with San Francisco (8-1).

The Seahawks blew a chance to win the game on the opening possession of overtime when Wilson was intercepted at the 4 by Dre Greenlaw. It was Wilson’s second interception of the season and just the second red-zone interception in overtime in the last 25 years, according to STATS, with Jacoby Brissett having the other in 2017 against San Francisco.

Greenlaw returned it 47 yards to the Seattle 49 and the Niners moved the ball 20 yards before McLaughlin missed badly to the left on a 47-yard attempt. McLaughlin had made his first three field goals after being signed earlier in the week when Robbie Gould went down with a quadriceps injury.

The teams then traded punts, the Seahawks took over at their 36 with 1:25 remaining and drove for the winning score.

After the defenses dominated much of the game with each team scoring a defensive touchdown and generating three takeaways apiece, the quarterbacks traded late drives for field goals that set the stage for overtime.

Wilson drove the Seahawks 47 yards before Chris Carson was stuffed on third-and-1, leading to a 46-yard field goal by Myers with 1:45 to play.

Jimmy Garoppolo and the Niners took over from there and used short passes to move the ball down to the 29 where McLaughlin kicked a 47-yard field goal with 1 second left to tie it at 24.

Seattle capitalized on a pair of turnovers in the third quarter to take a 21-10 lead. Garoppolo threw a pass that deflected off Kendrick Bourne’s hands to Quandre Diggs, who returned it 44 yards to the 16. Wilson scrambled down to the 3 and then lofted a TD pass to Jacob Hollister after avoiding pressure in the pocket to put Seattle up 14-10.

On San Francisco’s next drive, Jadeveon Clowney beat Mike McGlinchey and knocked the ball out of Garoppolo’s hands for a fumble that was recovered by Poona Ford at the 24. Carson ran it in four plays later to make it an 11-point game.

The 49ers got back into the game with a big defensive play of their own. K’Waun Williams sacked Wilson, knocking the ball loose to right tackle Germain Ifedi. Ifedi tried to run with the ball but Fred Warner knocked it loose again and DeForest Buckner ran it in 12 yards for the score. Garoppolo then completed the 2-point conversion to Bourne, cutting the deficit to 21-18.

The 49ers then tied it on McLaughlin’s second field goal of the game.

The Niners scored on their first two possessions to take a 10-0 lead but Clowney then returned a fumble by Garoppolo 10 yards for a TD to get Seattle back into the game.

Haskins gets the nod

Washington named Dwayne Haskins its starting quarterback for the rest of the season. Haskins, the 15th overall draft pick, takes over with Washington 1-8 and the New York Jets up next Sunday.

“We’ve got a lot of confidence in Dwayne,” interim coach Bill Callahan said in announcing the much-expected move. “He’s worked hard, he’s smart, he studies, he prepares, so this will be a great opportunity for him going forward.”

Haskins is 27 of 44 for 284 yards with no touchdowns and four interceptions in three appearances — two in relief and a start Nov. 3 at Buffalo. The Jets game will be his second NFL start.

Previous coach Jay Gruden and Callahan had been reluctant to hand the reins over to Haskins because he looked much more like a long-term project than a ready-made professional quarterback.

Veteran Case Keenum started seven of the first eight games and longtime backup Colt McCoy the other. But Haskins showed enough in his audition against the Bills to earn the full-time role. Callahan liked Haskins’ consistency and decisiveness in completing 15 of 22 passes with a limited playbook.

There’s also the mere fact that this is becoming a lost season for Washington, which is likely to have a top five draft pick and would be wise to see what is has in Haskins.

“He needs the experience,” Callahan said.

“Let’s give Dwayne an opportunity. We’re at a juncture where we don’t want to be record-wise, so this is a good opportunity for him to take advantage of every (snap) practice-wise and game-wise so we can see growth in his play.”

Injury report

Jets tight end Chris Herndon will be out indefinitely because of a broken rib and guard Brian Winters has a dislocated shoulder that will likely end his season.

Herndon made his season debut Sunday, catching one pass for 7 yards in the Jets’ 34-27 win over the Giants.

Herndon, a second-year tight end, was suspended the first four games of the season for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy and then was out four more because of a hamstring injury.

Callaway update

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said wide receiver Antonio Callaway’s benching was a one-game punishment.

Callaway didn’t play in Sunday’s 19-16 victory over the Bills after being a surprising healthy scratch despite quarterback Baker Mayfield saying the receiver had been included in the game plan.

Kitchens did not divulge his reasons for sitting Callaway, who was suspended four games this season by the NFL for violating the league’s drug policy.

On a conference call Monday, Kitchens said he wasn’t confident Callaway would respond to the discipline.

“I don’t know if he got the message or not,” Kitchens said.