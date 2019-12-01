Baltimore — Neither rain, wind nor the San Francisco 49ers’ top-ranked defense could prevent Lamar Jackson from guiding the Baltimore Ravens to their franchise-record eighth straight win.

Jackson weathered miserable conditions to run for 101 yards and Justin Tucker kicked a tiebreaking 49-yard field goal as time expired to give the Ravens a 20-17 victory Sunday in a possible Super Bowl preview.

The combination of driving rain, a stiff wind and San Francisco’s rugged defense was difficult for Jackson to handle. He completed only 14 of 23 passes for 105 yards and lost a fumble.

Asked afterward to describe the weather, Jackson bowed his head, lifted it slowly and peeked over the podium to declare, “Horrible.”

Certainly, not the kind of weather that benefited the passing game.

“Oh, man. I was throwing passes behind my receivers. It was ticking me off,” Jackson said. “A lot of passes getting away from me. The weather, it messed with me a lot.”

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) kicks the game winning field goal against the 49ers in the second half on Sunday. (Photo: Julio Cortez, Associated Press)

But the double-threat quarterback was solid when it counted. Not only did Jackson fuel the NFL’s top-ranked rushing attack, but he directed a clutch drive that lasted nearly 6½ minutes before Tucker ended it with a kick that tore through the raindrops and between the uprights.

Jackson knew that after he had done his job, Tucker would do his part.

“That golden leg. I got all the faith in him,” Jackson said. “I’m on the sideline praying, but at the same time I know Tucker can do it.”

Tucker, the most accurate field goal kicker in NFL history, now has 15 game-winners over an eight-year career.

“That’s the guy you want in that situation,” coach John Harbaugh said.

Baltimore (10-2) improved to 16-3 with Jackson as a starter and 12-0 when he rushes for at least 70 yards. In addition, Jackson became the first quarterback in NFL history to have four 100-yard rushing games in a season.

Raheem Mostert ran for a career-high 146 yards and a touchdown for the 49ers (10-2), now tied with New Orleans for the best record in the NFC.

“We had every chance to win that game. Came up a little bit short there at the end,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “Credit to them. Hopefully, we can earn an opportunity to maybe get the chance to play them some other time again.”

Jimmy Garoppolo went 15 of 21 for 165 yards for San Francisco.

Jackson lost a fumble for the first time this season when Marcell Harris yanked the wet ball from his grasp at the San Francisco 20 in the third quarter.

The 49ers subsequently got a game-tying 32-yard field goal from Robbie Gould, who missed the previous three games with a quad injury.

In the fourth quarter, both teams failed to convert on fourth down before the Ravens faced a fourth-and-1 from their 44 with 4:39 left. Jackson ran off right guard for 3 yards to extend the drive.

A 12-yard pass to tight end Mark Andrews gave Baltimore a first down at the San Francisco 39, and the Ravens soon summoned Tucker to end it.

Mostert ran for 89 yards before halftime — surpassing his previous career high in a game — but Gould missed a 51-yard field-goal attempt as time expired in a second quarter that ended with the Ravens ahead 17-14.

A 33-yard touchdown pass from Garoppolo to Deebo Samuel concluded San Francisco’s first drive and made the 49ers the first team to score in the first quarter against Baltimore since the Bengals on Oct. 13.

It was also the first time the Ravens trailed since the second quarter of their game at Seattle on Oct. 20.

Baltimore tied it with a 20-yard pass from Jackson to Andrews after Garoppolo lost the ball while being sacked. It was the Ravens’ 48th touchdown of the season, breaking the franchise mark set by the 2009 team.

Jackson scored on a 1-yard run before the 49ers pulled even on Mostert’s 40-yard sprint to the end zone.

But San Francisco managed only 119 yards and three points after halftime.

“On offense, we were beating ourselves,” Mostert insisted. “It’s not like they were beating us down. … We just got to keep our heads up.”

More games

Green Bay 31, (at) N.Y. Giants 13: Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes in the snow and the Packers rebounded from a dismal West Coast performance.

The Packers sent the Giants to their eighth straight loss, their worst skid since 2004.

Rodgers finished 21 of 33 for 243 yards with no interceptions on a slippery, snowy day at MetLife Stadium. Rodgers hit Davante Adams on touchdown passes of 8 and 17 yards, found a wide-open Allen Lazard for 37 yards and capped the performance with a 1-yarder to Marcedes Lewis.

The Packers (9-3) also intercepted Giants rookie Daniel Jones three times, with the picks setting up 10 points.

Jones, who had not thrown an interception in the last two games, finished 20 of 37 for 240 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown pass to Sterling Shepard. Aldrick Rosas added field goals of 27 and 45 yards for New York (2-10), which has a 7-21 mark since Pat Shurmur took over last season.

(At) Pittsburgh 20, Cleveland 13: The Steelers and Browns kept things civil in their highly anticipated rematch, which ended the way they always seem to end at Heinz Field: the Steelers walking off in triumph.

Devlin “Duck” Hodges threw for 212 yards with a touchdown and an interception in his second career start. Rookie Benny Snell ran for 63 yards and his first NFL touchdown, and the banged-up Steelers exacted revenge for their whipping at the hands of the Browns two weeks ago with a 20-13 victory on Sunday.

Pittsburgh (7-5) boosted its postseason chances by rallying from 10 points down thanks in large part to Hodges, a rookie undrafted free agent who happens to be a champion duck caller in his down time. He was aided by the emergence of wide receiver James Washington, who caught four passes for 111 yards and a juggling 30-yard score late in the first half.

The Browns (5-7) saw their three-game winning streak come to a crashing halt when they failed to handle a Pittsburgh offense riddled with injuries and inexperience at the skill positions. Baker Mayfield completed 18 of 32 passes for 196 yards with a touchdown and an interception; he played the entire second half with his right hand in a protective glove after smacking it against the face mask of Pittsburgh linebacker Bud Dupree.

Cleveland failed to pull even with the Steelers in the standings and sweep the season series from its rival for the first time in 31 years.

Tennessee 31, (at) Indianapolis 17: Tye Smith returned a blocked field goal 63 yards for the go-ahead touchdown with 5:02 left to play.

The Titans (7-5) snapped a three-game losing streak in the series, winning for only the third time in the past 17 meetings. It also allowed Tennessee to leapfrog the Colts in the AFC South.

Adam Vinatieri missed three field goals for Indy (6-6), with two being blocked, including the decisive kick that Dane Cruikshank got his hand on. Vinatieri has missed 14 kicks this season: eight field goals and six extra points.

But Vinatieri’s misses weren’t the Colts’ only problem.

Jacoby Brissett was picked off twice, the first resulting in a 31-yard field goal that tied the score at 17 late in the third quarter, the second resulting in Ryan Tannehill’s 40-yard TD pass to Kalif Raymond with 3:02 left that sealed the victory.

Indy also lost a fumble deep in Tennessee territory with two minutes left when the Titans won a challenge.

Derrick Henry carried 26 times for 149 yards and one touchdown, becoming the first runner to top the 100-yard mark against Indy in 30 games. Tannehill was 17 of 22 with 182 yards and two TD passes as he improved to 5-1 as Tennessee’s starter.

(At) Miami 37, Philadelphia 31: DeVante Parker made two acrobatic touchdown receptions and kicker Jason Sanders also had a circus-like scoring catch.

Miami overcame a 14-point deficit in the second half with three touchdowns in less than 13 minutes — a remarkable achievement for one of the NFL’s lowest-scoring teams.

The Dolphins (3-9) won for the third time in their past five games, a surprising and perhaps costly turnaround for a team that will be shopping for a franchise quarterback in the 2020 draft.

The Eagles (5-7) lost their third game in a row and missed a chance to pull into a tie with Dallas atop the NFC East.

Trickery helped the Dolphins, who twice opted not to kick on fourth down and instead threw for a touchdown. The second such gamble by rookie coach Brian Flores paid off when Miami shifted out of field goal formation before holder Matt Haack threw a 1-yard pass to Sanders.

Parker did much of the rest. He finished with seven receptions for a career-high 159 yards and two scores, both on leaping grabs.

Washington 29, (at) Carolina 21: Derrius Guice ran for 129 yards and two touchdowns and Washington made a late goal-line stand. Adrian Peterson added 99 yards and a score as Washington (3-9) piled up 248 yards on the ground and scored their most points this season.

The Panthers’ (5-7) fourth straight loss could put coach Ron Rivera’s job in jeopardy.

Washington spotted the Panthers a 14-0 lead after quarterback Kyle Allen opened the game 8 of 8 for 106 yards with touchdown passes to Curtis Samuel and D.J. Moore on Carolina’s first two possessions.

But what looked like a Carolina rout quickly turned.

Washington upped the pressure on Allen and the Panthers, forcing eight punts and an interception on the next nine possessions. Washington limited the Panthers to 65 yards on those nine drives and neutralized Christian McCaffrey, holding the NFL’s leader in yards from scrimmage to 102 total yards, well below his season average.

Tampa Bay 28, (at) Jacksonville 11: Nick Foles ended his first three drives with turnovers that Tampa Bay turned into touchdowns. It was Jacksonville’s fourth consecutive loss by at least 17 points and could mean the end of coach Doug Marrone’s tenure with the team. At the very least, the skid will have owner Shad Khan considering changes over the final month of the season.

Marrone, meanwhile, has to decide what to do at quarterback. He benched Foles at halftime, switching back to rookie sensation Gardner Minshew.

Minshew rallied the Jags (4-8) and had a chance to make it a seven-point game in the fourth quarter. But his hot pass slipped through Dede Westbrook’s hands and into Sean Murphy-Bunting’s arms for Jacksonville’s fourth turnover of the day.

The Buccaneers (5-7) have won two straight for the first time in coach Bruce Arians’ first season. Jameis Winston was 21 of 33 for 268 yards and didn’t throw an interception for the first time in a month.