Green Bay, Wis. — The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers will face off for the 200th time on Sunday. It will be Aaron Rodgers’ 24th matchup against his NFC North rival.

With Rodgers as the starting quarterback, Green Bay is 18-5 against the Bears, with one loss coming in 2013 after the two-time MVP left the game following the first series because of a shoulder injury.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers Rodgers has an overall passer rating of 103.2 in 23 games against the Bears. (Photo: Charles Rex Arbogast, AP)

In the 23 games against Chicago, Rodgers has an overall passer rating of 103.2, the highest in league history of any player who has attempted at least 250 passes against the Bears.

“It’s a great rivalry for the game,” Rodgers said on Wednesday. “Obviously, the history of that. It’s nice to be on the other side now. I know when Favry (Brett Favre started back in the ‘90s and early 2000s) I think we were on the other side of this rivalry. Now, it’s nice to be up by three, I believe.”

The Packers (10-3) lead the all-time series, 98-95-6. Green Bay has won six of the last seven meetings with the Bears (7-6), including a 10-3 victory in the season opener in Chicago. The Packers will look to sweep the regular-season series for the 15th time in the last 26 years (since 1994) and the seventh time in the last 11 seasons.

Rodgers said he can’t go anywhere around Green Bay without fans reminding him about the oldest rivalry in the NFL.

“At the Piggly Wiggly, or festival, Fresh Thyme (a local farmers market), you might hear about the rivalry,” he said. “How much it means to the fans to beat Chicago. It’s always big Chicago against lil’ Green Bay. Lil’ Green Bay has held its own for a long time.”

Rodgers, a Northern California native, didn’t grow up rooting for the Bears, but he was cheering for a player and a team that played a few miles away from Soldier Field.

“I have a lot of respect for the city of Chicago and their fans,” he said. “I grew up a fan of Michael Jordan, and one of the channels we had on our 10-channel TV was WGN. So we got the Cubs games as well. So I grew up watching some Chicago sports. I was a fan of Brett Favre and had an appreciation for the rivalry.”

Baker Mayfield insisted he trusts Odell Beckham Jr. despite two reports, stating the superstar wide receiver has told opposing coaches and players he wants to leave the Browns.

“I mean, there’s all the rumors going around, but I have my conversations with him, and I know what we talk about,” Mayfield said. “So I trust him wholeheartedly.”

... Rookie Daniel Jones returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday, creating uncertainty about the Giants. starting quarterback this weekend against the Dolphins.

Jones, who has been the Giants starter since the third week of the season, missed Monday night’s game with a sprained right ankle. Eli Manning started against the Eagles and threw two touchdown passes in a 23-17 overtime loss.