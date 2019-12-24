Justin Rogers, James Hawkins, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions against the spread for Week 17 of the NFL season.

Green Bay -9.5 at Detroit

Rogers: Green Bay

Hawkins: Green Bay (best bet)

Niyo: Green Bay

Wojo: Green Bay (best bet)

Cornerback Jamal Agnew and the Lions will close out the season on Sunday against the Packers. (Photo: Jack Dempsey, Associated Press)

Tennessee +3 at Houston

Rogers: Houston

Hawkins: Houston

Niyo: Houston

Wojo: Tennessee

Cleveland -3 at Cincinnati

Rogers: Cleveland

Hawkins: Cleveland

Niyo: Cleveland

Wojo: Cleveland

Chicago +7.5 at Minnesota

Rogers: Minnesota

Hawkins: Minnesota

Niyo: Chicago

Wojo: Chicago

Indianapolis -3 at Jacksonville

Rogers: Indianapolis

Hawkins: Indianapolis

Niyo: Indianapolis

Wojo: Indianapolis

Atlanta PK at Tampa Bay

Rogers: Tampa Bay

Hawkins: Tampa Bay

Niyo: Atlanta

Wojo: Tampa Bay

Washington +11 at Dallas

Rogers: Dallas

Hawkins: Dallas

Niyo: Dallas

Wojo: Dallas

New Orleans -12 at Carolina

Rogers: New Orleans

Hawkins: New Orleans

Niyo: New Orleans (best bet)

Wojo: New Orleans

Philadelphia -4.5 at N.Y. Giants

Rogers: Philadelphia

Hawkins: N.Y. Giants

Niyo: Philadelphia

Wojo: Philadelphia

Pittsburgh +2.5 at Baltimore

Rogers: Baltimore

Hawkins: Pittsburgh

Niyo: Pittsburgh

Wojo: Pittsburgh

N.Y. Jets +1.5 at Buffalo

Rogers: Buffalo

Hawkins: Buffalo

Niyo: Buffalo

Wojo: Buffalo

Miami +15.5 at New England

Rogers: New England (best bet)

Hawkins: Miami

Niyo: New England

Wojo: New England

L.A. Chargers +7 at Kansas City

Rogers: Kansas City

Hawkins: Kansas City

Niyo: Kansas City

Wojo: Kansas City

Arizona +7 at L.A. Rams

Rogers: L.A. Rams

Hawkins: L.A. Rams

Niyo: L.A. Rams

Wojo: L.A. Rams

San Francisco -3 at Seattle

Rogers: San Francisco

Hawkins: Seattle

Niyo: San Francisco

Wojo: San Francisco

Oakland +4 at Denver

Rogers: Denver

Hawkins: Denver

Niyo: Denver

Wojo: Oakland

Records

Rogers: 9-7 last week, 109-125-6 overall,10-5-1 best bets

Hawkins: 12-4 last week, 114-120-6 overall, 8-7-1 best bets

Niyo: 11-5 last week, 120-114-6 overall, 11-5 best bets

Wojo: 10-6 last week, 123-111-6 overall, 9-7 best bets