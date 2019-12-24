Justin Rogers, James Hawkins, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions against the spread for Week 17 of the NFL season.
Green Bay -9.5 at Detroit
Rogers: Green Bay
Hawkins: Green Bay (best bet)
Niyo: Green Bay
Wojo: Green Bay (best bet)
Tennessee +3 at Houston
Rogers: Houston
Hawkins: Houston
Niyo: Houston
Wojo: Tennessee
Cleveland -3 at Cincinnati
Rogers: Cleveland
Hawkins: Cleveland
Niyo: Cleveland
Wojo: Cleveland
Chicago +7.5 at Minnesota
Rogers: Minnesota
Hawkins: Minnesota
Niyo: Chicago
Wojo: Chicago
Indianapolis -3 at Jacksonville
Rogers: Indianapolis
Hawkins: Indianapolis
Niyo: Indianapolis
Wojo: Indianapolis
Atlanta PK at Tampa Bay
Rogers: Tampa Bay
Hawkins: Tampa Bay
Niyo: Atlanta
Wojo: Tampa Bay
Washington +11 at Dallas
Rogers: Dallas
Hawkins: Dallas
Niyo: Dallas
Wojo: Dallas
New Orleans -12 at Carolina
Rogers: New Orleans
Hawkins: New Orleans
Niyo: New Orleans (best bet)
Wojo: New Orleans
Philadelphia -4.5 at N.Y. Giants
Rogers: Philadelphia
Hawkins: N.Y. Giants
Niyo: Philadelphia
Wojo: Philadelphia
Pittsburgh +2.5 at Baltimore
Rogers: Baltimore
Hawkins: Pittsburgh
Niyo: Pittsburgh
Wojo: Pittsburgh
N.Y. Jets +1.5 at Buffalo
Rogers: Buffalo
Hawkins: Buffalo
Niyo: Buffalo
Wojo: Buffalo
Miami +15.5 at New England
Rogers: New England (best bet)
Hawkins: Miami
Niyo: New England
Wojo: New England
L.A. Chargers +7 at Kansas City
Rogers: Kansas City
Hawkins: Kansas City
Niyo: Kansas City
Wojo: Kansas City
Arizona +7 at L.A. Rams
Rogers: L.A. Rams
Hawkins: L.A. Rams
Niyo: L.A. Rams
Wojo: L.A. Rams
San Francisco -3 at Seattle
Rogers: San Francisco
Hawkins: Seattle
Niyo: San Francisco
Wojo: San Francisco
Oakland +4 at Denver
Rogers: Denver
Hawkins: Denver
Niyo: Denver
Wojo: Oakland
Records
Rogers: 9-7 last week, 109-125-6 overall,10-5-1 best bets
Hawkins: 12-4 last week, 114-120-6 overall, 8-7-1 best bets
Niyo: 11-5 last week, 120-114-6 overall, 11-5 best bets
Wojo: 10-6 last week, 123-111-6 overall, 9-7 best bets
