Super Bowl LIV: Chiefs 31, 49ers 20
Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce, left, celebrates with head coach Andy Reid after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game. David J. Phillip, AP
Kansas City Chiefs' Khalen Saunders (99) reacts after the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers. Mark Humphrey, AP
Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes, rear, embraces San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo after winning the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt York) Matt York, AP
NFL Hall of Fame player Terry Bradshaw congratulates Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Norma Hunt after the team won the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chief's defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20. Morry Gash, AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is kissed by his girlfriend Brittany Matthews, after the Chiefs' won Super Bowl 54. Morry Gash, AP
Kansas City Chiefs' Demone Harris (52) plays with the confetti, at the end of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs' defeated the 49ers 31-20. Charlie Riedel, AP
Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams, right, runs away from San Francisco 49ers' Jimmie Ward on his way to the winning touchdown during the second half. Mark J. Terrill, AP
Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams runs toward the goal line and a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half. Matt York, AP
Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams (26) scores a touchdown, during the second half. Mark Humphrey, AP
Kansas City Chiefs' Frank Clark, left, tries to tackle San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during the second half. Mark J. Terrill, AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts to play against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Patrick Semansky, AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates a long pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Kansas City defeated San Francisco 31-20. Wilfredo Lee, AP
The San Francisco 49ers' play the Kansas City Chiefs at the line of scrimmage during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Seth Wenig, AP
Singer Yolanda Adams signs "America the Beautiful," before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. Charlie Riedel, AP
Demi Lovato performs the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. David J. Phillip, AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half. Seth Wenig, AP
Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu, right, reaches to tackle San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel during the first half. David J. Phillip, AP
San Francisco 49ers' Tevin Coleman (26) runs against Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Wilson during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
San Francisco 49ers' Robbie Gould, right, kicks a field goal from the hold of Mitch Wishnowsky during the first half. Seth Wenig, AP
San Francisco 49ers' Richard Sherman, right, tackles Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill during the first half. John Bazemore, AP
Kansas City Chiefs' Morris Claiborne (20) knocks the ball from the hands of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15), during the first half. Charlie Riedel, AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against San Francisco 49ers' Kwon Alexander (56) during the first half. Lynne Sladky, AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs for a touchdown, during the first half. Charlie Riedel, AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes under pressure from San Francisco 49ers' Nick Bosa, left, during the first half. Chris O'Meara, AP
Kansas City Chiefs' Bashaud Breeland (21) intercepts a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half. Wilfredo Lee, AP
Kansas City Chiefs' Mecole Hardman (17) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half. Lynne Sladky, AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after scoring a touchdown, during the first half. Charlie Riedel, AP
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) is pressured by Kansas City Chiefs' Mike Pennel (64) during the first half. Seth Wenig, AP
San Francisco 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk (44) celebrates his touchdown the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half. Lynne Sladky, AP
San Francisco 49ers defensive back Emmanuel Moseley, left, tackles Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins during the first half. Chris O'Meara, AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half. David J. Phillip, AP
Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams celebrates after a run against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half. David J. Phillip, AP
San Francisco 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk (44) scores against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half. Mark Humphrey, AP
San Francisco 49ers' Tevin Coleman (26) runs against Kansas City Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the first half. Mark Humphrey, AP
Kansas City Chiefs' Bashaud Breeland (21) reacts against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half. Seth Wenig, AP
Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce (87) runs against San Francisco 49ers' Jaquiski Tartt (29) during the first half. Mark Humphrey, AP
San Francisco 49ers' Elijah Lee (47) celebrates with Ahkello Witherspoon (23) and Marcell Harris during the first half. Lynne Sladky, AP
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark, right, tries to tackle San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert, left, during the first half. David J. Phillip, AP
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan watches from the sideline during the first half. John Bazemore, AP
San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle (85) catches a pass in front of Kansas City Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen during the first half. Mark Humphrey, AP
San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passes under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen, left, as 49ers' Laken Tomlinson, center, blocks during the first half. Mark J. Terrill, AP
Singers Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during the halftime show. Charlie Riedel, AP
Shakira, left, and Jennifer Lopez perform during halftime. John Bazemore, AP
Jennifer Lopez performs during the halftime show. Charlie Riedel, AP
Jennifer Lopez performs during halftime. Patrick Semansky, AP
Kansas City Chiefs Jordan Lucas, left, tackles San Francisco 49ers Richie James during the second half. Mark J. Terrill, AP
San Francisco 49ers' DeForest Buckner, right, sacks Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the second half. John Bazemore, AP
San Francisco 49ers' DeForest Buckner, right, sacks Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the second half. Mark J. Terrill, AP
Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, tries to scramble away from San Francisco 49ers' Dee Ford, center, and DeForest Buckner, right, during the second half. Mark J. Terrill, AP
San Francisco 49ers' Tarvarius Moore, right, celebrates his interception against the Kansas City Chiefs with teammates during the second half. Mark J. Terrill, AP
Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown with Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams during the second half. Lynne Sladky, AP
Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce (87) scores against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half. Mark Humphrey, AP
Kansas City Chiefs' Chris Jones (95) reacts against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half. Lynne Sladky, AP
San Francisco 49ers' Jimmie Ward, center, tackles Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill during the second half. Chris O'Meara, AP
Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams (26) scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half. Lynne Sladky, AP
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo lies on the ground after being hit during the second half. Matt York, AP
San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passes under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs' Ben Niemann, right, during the second half. Matt York, AP
Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams (26) scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half. Mark Humphrey, AP
Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates his touchdown pass to Damien Williams in the the second half. John Bazemore, AP
    Miami Gardens, Fla. — Patrick Mahomes needed just the waning minutes of Super Bowl 54 to end a whole lot of frustration.

    A championship 50 years in the making for the Kansas City Chiefs.

    A two-decade wait for an NFL title for coach Andy Reid.

    All it took was falling behind by double digits in the postseason, again. Then Mahomes found his mojo. The 24-year-old quarterback who was selected Super Bowl MVP, led the Chiefs to 21 straight points in the final 6:13 for a 31-20 victory Sunday over the San Francisco 49ers.

    “We never lost faith,” Mahomes said. “That’s the biggest thing. Everybody on this team, no one had their head down. We believed in each other. That’s what we preached all year long.”

    More: Green: Mahomes' rallying push thrusts him onto mantel of Super Bowl greats

    The Chiefs (15-4) trailed 24-0 and 17-7 in their previous playoff games, both in the first half. In the big game, they nearly didn’t have time for a comeback.

    Kansas City’s fans in the crowd of 62,417 at Hard Rock Stadium got little opportunity to chant and do the tomahawk chop as KC fell behind 20-10 in the third quarter. Mahomes even threw his second interception of the night after they fell behind.

    But the vaunted 49ers defense wilted late and Mahomes brought the magic that makes him special.

    He completed passes of 44 yards to Tyreek Hill and 38 to Sammy Watkins. The touchdowns came on short throws to Travis Kelce to cut the deficit to three and to Damien Williams for the lead. The first NFL title in Chiefs coach Reid’s two-decade career was clinched by Williams’ 38-yard TD run, sending red-clad Chiefs fans into chants of “Andy!” Andy!”

    Reid, 61, won a Super Bowl ring with the 1996 Packers while in charge of tight ends. He’s been seeking one as a head coach since being hired by Philadelphia in 1999. The Eagles lost in their only trip to the big game under Reid after the 2004 season.

    “This is what it’s all about,” Reid said as confetti fell and the Chiefs celebrated the climax of the NFL’s 100th season. “What a great team, great coaches. Appreciate every bit of it.”

    Mahomes found Hill, whose bobble led to the second San Francisco pick, for 44 yards on a third-and-15 – the first long pass completed by Kansas City. A 20-yard pass interference call on Tarvarius Moore, who had that earlier pick, put the ball at the 1 and Kelce was wide open for the score.

    The Chiefs defense, confounded by the Niners’ misdirection much of the game, got stingy and forced a three-and-out. Mahomes soon hit Watkins down the right sideline behind Richard Sherman for a 38-yard gain, leading to Williams’ first score.

    San Francisco (15-4) had nothing left in the fourth quarter, and its coach, Kyle Shanahan saw yet another late-game meltdown by his team. Three years ago, as offensive coordinator in Atlanta, he was part of the Falcons’ Super Bowl collapse and loss in overtime to New England.

    “We’ll lick our wounds and we’ll get over this,” Shanahan said.

    Kansas City, an original AFL franchise, won the final Super Bowl before the full merger, beating Minnesota in 1970. Chiefs owner Lamar Hunt even coined the phrase Super Bowl.

    Now the Hunt family can add a Vince Lombardi Trophy to the Lamar Hunt Trophy earned with the AFC crown.

    “It’s a beautiful trophy,” Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said. “I’m so happy for our players, coaches and fans. And especially Andy Reid. Nobody deserves this trophy more than Andy Reid.”

    San Francisco went 4-12 in 2018 and Shanahan was on something of a hot seat this season. He came close to a ring once again, but down the stretch the Niners couldn’t slow the no-huddle attack at which Mahomes, Hill, Kelce, Williams and all the other Chiefs excel.

    “We have heart,” Mahomes said. “We never give up and those guys around us, the leaders on the team, have that mindset that we never give up.”

    The fourth-quarter fireworks by the Chiefs were along the lines of the expected offensive explosion. Earlier, there were some strong drives but not a lot of huge plays.

    The 49ers used up nearly six minutes on their opening drive, yet got only Robbie Gould’s 38-yard field goal. Kansas City took up 7:26 for its next march, including a fourth-and-1 run by Williams on a direct snap to the 49ers' 1. All four Chiefs in the backfield spun around before the snap.

    Mahomes took it in to end the 15-play series on a run option.

    The 7-3 deficit was the first for San Francisco since Game 15. It soon became 10-3 after Jimmy Garoppolo’s ill-advised lob under pressure was intercepted by Bashaud Breeland. Another fourth-down gamble paid off for KC, with Williams gaining 3 on a pitchout. But the Chiefs stalled and Harrison Butker kicked a 31-yard field goal.

    San Francisco needed a spark and, as it often has this season, the running game provided it. Gouging the Chiefs in the trenches, the 49ers gained 53 yards on five straight rushes before Garoppolo hit on a pair of passes. The second completion, over the middle to Kyle Juszczyk, saw the fullback look like anything but with a nifty open-field move past safety Daniel Sorensen – perhaps Kansas City’s best tackle. Juszczyk surged into the end zone for a 15-yard TD to tie it at 10.

    Once more, Garoppolo was brilliant on a drive after being picked off. He improved 39 for 42 for 461 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions with a 136.2 rating on such series after the TD.

    Gould’s 42-yarder gave the Niners their first lead, capping the opening drive of the second half. Again, their misdirection plays kept the Chiefs off-balance on defense.

    As Garoppolo did in the first half, Mahomes then threw into heavy coverage trying to hit Hill and was picked by Fred Warner. It was the first interception of Mahomes in five postseason games.

    And it paid off with another efficient series for the Niners, keyed by a 26-yard completion to Kendrick Bourne on third down. Raheem Mostert, the star of the NFC title game, surged in from the 1 for a 20-10 edge.

    Hardly unfamiliar territory for Kansas City.

    “We have an ability as a team not just on offense, as a team, to figure out what the other team is doing and put our foot in the ground and say enough is enough,” Kelce said. “It’s special.”

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE