Super Bowl LIV: Chiefs 31, 49ers 20
Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce, left, celebrates with head coach Andy Reid after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game.
Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce, left, celebrates with head coach Andy Reid after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game.
Kansas City Chiefs' Khalen Saunders (99) reacts after the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Kansas City Chiefs' Khalen Saunders (99) reacts after the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes, rear, embraces San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo after winning the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes, rear, embraces San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo after winning the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
NFL Hall of Fame player Terry Bradshaw congratulates Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Norma Hunt after the team won the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chief's defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20.
NFL Hall of Fame player Terry Bradshaw congratulates Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Norma Hunt after the team won the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chief's defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is kissed by his girlfriend Brittany Matthews, after the Chiefs' won Super Bowl 54.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is kissed by his girlfriend Brittany Matthews, after the Chiefs' won Super Bowl 54.
Kansas City Chiefs' Demone Harris (52) plays with the confetti, at the end of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs' defeated the 49ers 31-20.
Kansas City Chiefs' Demone Harris (52) plays with the confetti, at the end of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs' defeated the 49ers 31-20.
Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams, right, runs away from San Francisco 49ers' Jimmie Ward on his way to the winning touchdown during the second half.
Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams, right, runs away from San Francisco 49ers' Jimmie Ward on his way to the winning touchdown during the second half.
Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams runs toward the goal line and a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half.
Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams runs toward the goal line and a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half.
Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams (26) scores a touchdown, during the second half.
Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams (26) scores a touchdown, during the second half.
Kansas City Chiefs' Frank Clark, left, tries to tackle San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during the second half.
Kansas City Chiefs' Frank Clark, left, tries to tackle San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during the second half.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts to play against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts to play against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates a long pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Kansas City defeated San Francisco 31-20.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates a long pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Kansas City defeated San Francisco 31-20.
The San Francisco 49ers' play the Kansas City Chiefs at the line of scrimmage during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
The San Francisco 49ers' play the Kansas City Chiefs at the line of scrimmage during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Singer Yolanda Adams signs "America the Beautiful," before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.
Singer Yolanda Adams signs "America the Beautiful," before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.
Demi Lovato performs the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Demi Lovato performs the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu, right, reaches to tackle San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu, right, reaches to tackle San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel during the first half.
San Francisco 49ers' Tevin Coleman (26) runs against Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Wilson during the first half.
San Francisco 49ers' Tevin Coleman (26) runs against Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Wilson during the first half.
San Francisco 49ers' Robbie Gould, right, kicks a field goal from the hold of Mitch Wishnowsky during the first half.
San Francisco 49ers' Robbie Gould, right, kicks a field goal from the hold of Mitch Wishnowsky during the first half.
San Francisco 49ers' Richard Sherman, right, tackles Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill during the first half.
San Francisco 49ers' Richard Sherman, right, tackles Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs' Morris Claiborne (20) knocks the ball from the hands of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15), during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs' Morris Claiborne (20) knocks the ball from the hands of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15), during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against San Francisco 49ers' Kwon Alexander (56) during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against San Francisco 49ers' Kwon Alexander (56) during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs for a touchdown, during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs for a touchdown, during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes under pressure from San Francisco 49ers' Nick Bosa, left, during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes under pressure from San Francisco 49ers' Nick Bosa, left, during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs' Bashaud Breeland (21) intercepts a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs' Bashaud Breeland (21) intercepts a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs' Mecole Hardman (17) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs' Mecole Hardman (17) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after scoring a touchdown, during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after scoring a touchdown, during the first half.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) is pressured by Kansas City Chiefs' Mike Pennel (64) during the first half.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) is pressured by Kansas City Chiefs' Mike Pennel (64) during the first half.
San Francisco 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk (44) celebrates his touchdown the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half.
San Francisco 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk (44) celebrates his touchdown the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half.
San Francisco 49ers defensive back Emmanuel Moseley, left, tackles Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins during the first half.
San Francisco 49ers defensive back Emmanuel Moseley, left, tackles Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams celebrates after a run against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams celebrates after a run against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half.
San Francisco 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk (44) scores against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half.
San Francisco 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk (44) scores against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half.
San Francisco 49ers' Tevin Coleman (26) runs against Kansas City Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the first half.
San Francisco 49ers' Tevin Coleman (26) runs against Kansas City Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs' Bashaud Breeland (21) reacts against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs' Bashaud Breeland (21) reacts against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce (87) runs against San Francisco 49ers' Jaquiski Tartt (29) during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce (87) runs against San Francisco 49ers' Jaquiski Tartt (29) during the first half.
San Francisco 49ers' Elijah Lee (47) celebrates with Ahkello Witherspoon (23) and Marcell Harris during the first half.
San Francisco 49ers' Elijah Lee (47) celebrates with Ahkello Witherspoon (23) and Marcell Harris during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark, right, tries to tackle San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert, left, during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark, right, tries to tackle San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert, left, during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches during the first half.
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan watches from the sideline during the first half.
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan watches from the sideline during the first half.
San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle (85) catches a pass in front of Kansas City Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen during the first half.
San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle (85) catches a pass in front of Kansas City Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen during the first half.
San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passes under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen, left, as 49ers' Laken Tomlinson, center, blocks during the first half.
San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passes under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen, left, as 49ers' Laken Tomlinson, center, blocks during the first half.
Singers Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during the halftime show.
Singers Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during the halftime show.
Shakira, left, and Jennifer Lopez perform during halftime.
Shakira, left, and Jennifer Lopez perform during halftime.
Jennifer Lopez performs during the halftime show.
Jennifer Lopez performs during the halftime show.
Jennifer Lopez performs during halftime.
Jennifer Lopez performs during halftime.
Kansas City Chiefs Jordan Lucas, left, tackles San Francisco 49ers Richie James during the second half.
Kansas City Chiefs Jordan Lucas, left, tackles San Francisco 49ers Richie James during the second half.
San Francisco 49ers' DeForest Buckner, right, sacks Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the second half.
San Francisco 49ers' DeForest Buckner, right, sacks Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the second half.
San Francisco 49ers' DeForest Buckner, right, sacks Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the second half.
San Francisco 49ers' DeForest Buckner, right, sacks Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the second half. Mark J. Terrill, AP
Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, tries to scramble away from San Francisco 49ers' Dee Ford, center, and DeForest Buckner, right, during the second half.
Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, tries to scramble away from San Francisco 49ers' Dee Ford, center, and DeForest Buckner, right, during the second half.
San Francisco 49ers' Tarvarius Moore, right, celebrates his interception against the Kansas City Chiefs with teammates during the second half.
San Francisco 49ers' Tarvarius Moore, right, celebrates his interception against the Kansas City Chiefs with teammates during the second half.
Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown with Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams during the second half.
Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown with Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams during the second half.
Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce (87) scores against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half.
Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce (87) scores against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half.
Kansas City Chiefs' Chris Jones (95) reacts against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half.
Kansas City Chiefs' Chris Jones (95) reacts against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half.
San Francisco 49ers' Jimmie Ward, center, tackles Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill during the second half.
San Francisco 49ers' Jimmie Ward, center, tackles Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill during the second half.
Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams (26) scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half.
Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams (26) scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo lies on the ground after being hit during the second half.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo lies on the ground after being hit during the second half.
San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passes under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs' Ben Niemann, right, during the second half.
San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passes under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs' Ben Niemann, right, during the second half.
Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams (26) scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half.
Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams (26) scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half.
Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates his touchdown pass to Damien Williams in the the second half.
Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates his touchdown pass to Damien Williams in the the second half.
    Miami Gardens, Fla. — They’re all gone. All of them perished. All the cynics wiped out in the most electrifying sequence in all of these 54 Super Bowls.

    Poof!

    Wiped out by a 24-year-old kid with right fielders’s arm and a ballet dancer’s footsteps.

    Patrick Mahomes yanked the Chiefs from abyss again. Third time in this postseason. He drove the Chiefs to another daredevil victory in the hallmark game of the NFL’s 100th season.

    Down by 10 points and seemingly doomed with time vanishing, Mahomes fired two deep desperation passes that rescued the Chiefs against the 49ers to win Sunday’s Super Bowl LIV, 31-20.

    Chalk up another believer! Right here.

    The doubting guy who was seen Johnny Unitas and Bobby Layne; the same craggy skeptic who marveled at Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw winning four Super Bowls and Tom Brady winning six.

    They were game controllers. They could rally teams into escape from defeat. This kid belongs in the precious group with them.

    “I think those guys around this — the leaders that we have on this team — that they have that mindset that we never give up and we’re going to fight until the end,” Mahomes told to Fox TV’s Bradshaw on the trophy podium.

    “Thank you, Kansas City, we did it baby.”

    Baby, they did.

    Kick-starter kid

    The Chiefs were down, 24-0, vs. the Texans in the division round of the playoffs. They were one more punch from a knockout. Mahomes grabbed his teammates into a group on the sideline and raised hell with them.

    They rallied from the verge. When it was over the Chiefs advanced to the AFC championship game with a 51-31 victory.

    And in that conference championship game, they were struggling with 20-10 deficit against the Titans. Mahomes again grabbed control of the situation. Chiefs won, 35-24, and pushed onward to Super Bowl LIV.

    Then one more time! Sunday night.

    The score 20-10 against them. San Francisco, with its history of Super Bowl successes, dominating them.

    And with young Mahomes himself misfiring and error prone — totally out of character — in the second half. Two interceptions and a fumble. He was out of character and out of sync.

    “I just tried to fight, and obviously the third quarter didn’t go the way I wanted it to,” Mahomes explained during the postgame media scrum.

    “I tried to force some things and had some turnovers. I mean, that’s a really good defense, a really good defense, and so I didn’t play to my liking in the third quarter. But the guys believed in me and gave me confidence.”

    Mahomes remained stuck in the doldrums until — until he was challenged again.

    He had thrown two successive incompletions, and it was third-and-15 stuck back at the Kansas City 35. There was just 7:13 on the game clock. Desperation time.

    Mahomes went tippy-toed to his left and threw across body en route. It was a lovely throw to Tyreek Hill downfield. The play went for 44 yards.

    It would be the most critical in the game.

    Five plays later, the Chiefs sliced into the 49ers’ lead of Mahomes a 38-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce.

    Inspired, the Chiefs’ defense stopped the 49ers and outclassed Jimmy Garoppolo with a three-and-out.

    Then Mahomes dropped another bomb —- to his right. It was a 38-yarder to Sammy Watkins followed by a short touchdown pass to Damien Williams.

    Seismic shift

    In a bit more than three minutes, Mahomes had lifted the Chiefs from 10 points behind to four points ahead.

    And suffering through it all, the three postseason comebacks, was Andy Reid, a caricature on the sidelines. Reid now 61, an NFL head coach for 21 seasons, his ample body filling his red jacket, his face ruddy with a gray mustache, impassive, just scratching at his plays placard — a Super Bowl champion at last.

    “He kept firing,” Reid said about Mahomes. “That’s what he did. The guys around him believed in him, we all did, all the coaches likewise.”

    Reid offered a brief smile in victory. Very brief, as is a perpetual look.

    Trailing by 24 in a playoff game, or 10 down in the Super Bowl, the coach’s stolid look seldom changes.

    “I’ve been through it the last couple three weeks,” Reid said of being behind. “When you find that kind of accelerator for a series or two, we’d be OK.

    “We were able to find that on both sides of the ball."

    Yeah, coaches’ blab-blab.

    Reid has his accelerator — a dynamic young quarterback.

    Again, as we had before at Super Bowls, a young quarterback — Montana, Bradshaw, Brady and Joe Namath turned us cynics and doubters into believers.

    Jerry Green, a retired Detroit News sports writer, has covered every Super Bowl for The Detroit News.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE