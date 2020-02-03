Super Bowl LIV: Chiefs 31, 49ers 20
Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce, left, celebrates with head coach Andy Reid after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game.
Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce, left, celebrates with head coach Andy Reid after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game.
Kansas City Chiefs' Khalen Saunders (99) reacts after the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Kansas City Chiefs' Khalen Saunders (99) reacts after the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes, rear, embraces San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo after winning the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes, rear, embraces San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo after winning the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
NFL Hall of Fame player Terry Bradshaw congratulates Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Norma Hunt after the team won the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chief's defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20.
NFL Hall of Fame player Terry Bradshaw congratulates Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Norma Hunt after the team won the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chief's defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is kissed by his girlfriend Brittany Matthews, after the Chiefs' won Super Bowl 54.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is kissed by his girlfriend Brittany Matthews, after the Chiefs' won Super Bowl 54.
Kansas City Chiefs' Demone Harris (52) plays with the confetti, at the end of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs' defeated the 49ers 31-20.
Kansas City Chiefs' Demone Harris (52) plays with the confetti, at the end of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs' defeated the 49ers 31-20.
Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams, right, runs away from San Francisco 49ers' Jimmie Ward on his way to the winning touchdown during the second half.
Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams, right, runs away from San Francisco 49ers' Jimmie Ward on his way to the winning touchdown during the second half.
Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams runs toward the goal line and a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half.
Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams runs toward the goal line and a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half.
Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams (26) scores a touchdown, during the second half.
Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams (26) scores a touchdown, during the second half.
Kansas City Chiefs' Frank Clark, left, tries to tackle San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during the second half.
Kansas City Chiefs' Frank Clark, left, tries to tackle San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during the second half.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts to play against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts to play against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates a long pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Kansas City defeated San Francisco 31-20.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates a long pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Kansas City defeated San Francisco 31-20.
The San Francisco 49ers' play the Kansas City Chiefs at the line of scrimmage during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
The San Francisco 49ers' play the Kansas City Chiefs at the line of scrimmage during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Singer Yolanda Adams signs "America the Beautiful," before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.
Singer Yolanda Adams signs "America the Beautiful," before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.
Demi Lovato performs the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Demi Lovato performs the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu, right, reaches to tackle San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu, right, reaches to tackle San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel during the first half.
San Francisco 49ers' Tevin Coleman (26) runs against Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Wilson during the first half.
San Francisco 49ers' Tevin Coleman (26) runs against Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Wilson during the first half.
San Francisco 49ers' Robbie Gould, right, kicks a field goal from the hold of Mitch Wishnowsky during the first half.
San Francisco 49ers' Robbie Gould, right, kicks a field goal from the hold of Mitch Wishnowsky during the first half.
San Francisco 49ers' Richard Sherman, right, tackles Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill during the first half.
San Francisco 49ers' Richard Sherman, right, tackles Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs' Morris Claiborne (20) knocks the ball from the hands of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15), during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs' Morris Claiborne (20) knocks the ball from the hands of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15), during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against San Francisco 49ers' Kwon Alexander (56) during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against San Francisco 49ers' Kwon Alexander (56) during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs for a touchdown, during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs for a touchdown, during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes under pressure from San Francisco 49ers' Nick Bosa, left, during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes under pressure from San Francisco 49ers' Nick Bosa, left, during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs' Bashaud Breeland (21) intercepts a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs' Bashaud Breeland (21) intercepts a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs' Mecole Hardman (17) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs' Mecole Hardman (17) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after scoring a touchdown, during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after scoring a touchdown, during the first half.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) is pressured by Kansas City Chiefs' Mike Pennel (64) during the first half.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) is pressured by Kansas City Chiefs' Mike Pennel (64) during the first half.
San Francisco 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk (44) celebrates his touchdown the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half.
San Francisco 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk (44) celebrates his touchdown the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half.
San Francisco 49ers defensive back Emmanuel Moseley, left, tackles Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins during the first half.
San Francisco 49ers defensive back Emmanuel Moseley, left, tackles Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams celebrates after a run against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams celebrates after a run against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half.
San Francisco 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk (44) scores against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half.
San Francisco 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk (44) scores against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half.
San Francisco 49ers' Tevin Coleman (26) runs against Kansas City Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the first half.
San Francisco 49ers' Tevin Coleman (26) runs against Kansas City Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs' Bashaud Breeland (21) reacts against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs' Bashaud Breeland (21) reacts against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce (87) runs against San Francisco 49ers' Jaquiski Tartt (29) during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce (87) runs against San Francisco 49ers' Jaquiski Tartt (29) during the first half.
San Francisco 49ers' Elijah Lee (47) celebrates with Ahkello Witherspoon (23) and Marcell Harris during the first half.
San Francisco 49ers' Elijah Lee (47) celebrates with Ahkello Witherspoon (23) and Marcell Harris during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark, right, tries to tackle San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert, left, during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark, right, tries to tackle San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert, left, during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches during the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches during the first half.
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan watches from the sideline during the first half.
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan watches from the sideline during the first half.
San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle (85) catches a pass in front of Kansas City Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen during the first half.
San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle (85) catches a pass in front of Kansas City Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen during the first half.
San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passes under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen, left, as 49ers' Laken Tomlinson, center, blocks during the first half.
San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passes under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen, left, as 49ers' Laken Tomlinson, center, blocks during the first half.
Singers Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during the halftime show.
Singers Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during the halftime show.
Shakira, left, and Jennifer Lopez perform during halftime.
Shakira, left, and Jennifer Lopez perform during halftime.
Jennifer Lopez performs during the halftime show.
Jennifer Lopez performs during the halftime show.
Jennifer Lopez performs during halftime.
Jennifer Lopez performs during halftime.
Kansas City Chiefs Jordan Lucas, left, tackles San Francisco 49ers Richie James during the second half.
Kansas City Chiefs Jordan Lucas, left, tackles San Francisco 49ers Richie James during the second half.
San Francisco 49ers' DeForest Buckner, right, sacks Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the second half.
San Francisco 49ers' DeForest Buckner, right, sacks Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the second half.
San Francisco 49ers' DeForest Buckner, right, sacks Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the second half.
San Francisco 49ers' DeForest Buckner, right, sacks Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the second half.
Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, tries to scramble away from San Francisco 49ers' Dee Ford, center, and DeForest Buckner, right, during the second half.
Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, tries to scramble away from San Francisco 49ers' Dee Ford, center, and DeForest Buckner, right, during the second half.
San Francisco 49ers' Tarvarius Moore, right, celebrates his interception against the Kansas City Chiefs with teammates during the second half.
San Francisco 49ers' Tarvarius Moore, right, celebrates his interception against the Kansas City Chiefs with teammates during the second half.
Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown with Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams during the second half.
Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown with Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams during the second half.
Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce (87) scores against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half.
Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce (87) scores against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half.
Kansas City Chiefs' Chris Jones (95) reacts against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half.
Kansas City Chiefs' Chris Jones (95) reacts against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half.
San Francisco 49ers' Jimmie Ward, center, tackles Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill during the second half.
San Francisco 49ers' Jimmie Ward, center, tackles Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill during the second half.
Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams (26) scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half.
Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams (26) scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo lies on the ground after being hit during the second half.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo lies on the ground after being hit during the second half.
San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passes under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs' Ben Niemann, right, during the second half.
San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passes under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs' Ben Niemann, right, during the second half.
Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams (26) scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half.
Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams (26) scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half.
Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates his touchdown pass to Damien Williams in the the second half.
Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates his touchdown pass to Damien Williams in the the second half.
    Each member of the Kansas City Chiefs will receive a $124,000 bonus for winning the Super Bowl.

    Becoming an NFL champion, however, will be worth much more to their quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. According to one advertising executive, the reigning NFL most valuable player will rake in as much as $7 million a year in additional endorsement income.

    “He’s already a household name and face,” said Bob Dorfman, a sports marketing executive at Baker Street Advertising. “This Super Bowl ring easily makes Mahomes the most marketable player in the NFL.”

    Mahomes finished 26-of-42 for 286 yards, including two touchdown passes and one rushing, and two interceptions during the Super Bowl. And he rallied the Chiefs to defeat the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20, at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. It was Mahomes’s first appearance in the NFL championship game, which is historically the most-watched program of the year with a U.S. audience of around 100 million.

    The 24-year-old Mahomes was named the game’s MVP, becoming the youngest player in NFL history to hold both league and Super Bowl MVP honors.

    “I’ve been waiting my whole life to say this — I’m going to Disney World,” Mahomes said, reciting the line uttered annually by the game’s MVP under terms of a deal with the Walt Disney Co.

    Mahomes already has a significant collection of endorsement partners, including State Farm, Adidas, Oakley and EA Sports. Earlier this season, he supplanted New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady — the holder of six Super Bowl rings — as the NFL’s top salesman. But Brady isn’t being totally nudged from the spotlight: He appeared in an advertisement for the Hulu streaming service during Fox’s coverage of the game.

    Dorfman said the new partners that make sense for Mahomes are ones that can play off of his name — Home Depot, At Home, Amazon Home or Zillow.

    If anyone knows the endorsement value of a Super Bowl, it’s Mahomes’s agent, Leigh Steinberg, whose quarterback clients have included former Super Bowl MVPs Troy Aikman and Steve Young.

    “The Super Bowl is the premier branding and marketing event in American sports. The potential for those who win and play well is to dominate the celebrity machine we have — that’s the Today Show, the Tonight Show and magazine covers,” he said in an interview prior to the game. “People who win vault into the stratosphere of name recognition. When Troy Aikman won the MVP in 1992, he went from Troy Aikman, football player, to Troy Aikman, up in lights.”

    The Chiefs trailed 20-10 heading into the fourth quarter, then stormed back with 21 consecutive points.

    “It worked out well in the end,” he said.

    Some explaining to do

    Kyle Shanahan will now have another Super Bowl collapse to answer questions about.

    After being peppered all week by reporters seeking to rehash that blown 28-3 lead to New England three years ago when Shanahan was offensive coordinator in Atlanta, Shanahan’s first trip to the Super Bowl as a head coach ended in another late-game meltdown.

    The 49ers became the third team in Super Bowl history to give up a 10-point lead in the second half when they blew a 20-10 advantage and lost 31-20 to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

    “Those guys are hurting in there, just like I am,” Shanahan said. “We all are (hurting) right now. It’s tough when you lose a Super Bowl, but I’m so unbelievably proud of those guys, what they’ve done all year. I’ve been coaching a while and it’s as special a group as I’ve ever been around. It’s tough that it had to end today in the way it did.”

    In two trips to the Super Bowl, Shanahan’s teams have been outscored 46-0 in the fourth quarter and overtime and he can only think about what went wrong to cost him two championships.

    Shanahan has now had seven drives as a play-caller in the fourth quarter of Super Bowls and his teams have four punts, two turnovers, one failed fourth down and only six first downs.

    “We just didn’t get it done when we got the ball,” Shanahan said. “Came up short on a just couple plays. … We had our chance a little bit there at the end, and they made some good plays, and we just missed them.”

    The 49ers appeared to be firmly in control when they intercepted Mahomes for a second time with 11:57 to play and a 10-point lead.

    But then the coach known as perhaps one of the league’s most innovative play-callers couldn’t dial up the right plays to help the 49ers seal the win.

    Jimmy Garoppolo completed a 12-yard pass to George Kittle to give the Niners a first down with less than 11 minutes to play. But Raheem Mostert was stopped for 1 yard, Garoppolo threw an incompletion on second down and then was forced into a short scramble on third down following a false start on Joe Staley.

    That forced a punt and Mahomes led an 83-yard drive that got the Chiefs right back into the game.

    “The turning point is we got a turnover and didn’t execute on offense,” Kittle said. “We gave the ball right back.”

    The Niners still had a chance to seal it with a productive drive on offense but a first down run followed by two incompletions, including one batted at the line by Chris Jones gave the Chiefs the ball back again.

    Mahomes led another TD drive to give the Chiefs a 24-20 edge, setting the stage for Garoppolo to lead a late-game comeback in the final 2:39.

    The Niners managed to move the ball across midfield following the two-minute warning before two straight incompletions. Emmanuel Sanders then broke open deep on third down but Garoppolo just overthrew him.

    “We missed some shots downfield, some plays we usually make,” Garoppolo said. “We just didn’t make some of the plays we normally make.”

    Dominant 'D'

    The Kansas City Chiefs were staring at a double-digit deficit for the third time in three postseason games.

    This time with less than 15 minutes left against the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl, when defensive end Frank Clark (Michigan) sauntered onto the field in Hard Rock Stadium and began to talk some trash.

    He had that much confidence in his team. He had that much confidence in his defense.

    “I went out there and told them, ‘You guys are going to go home like everybody else,’” Clark recalled. “I told George Kittle he was going home. I told Joe Staley he was going home. I told all of those guys, they were going home.”

    The Chiefs indeed sent them home with a stunning 31-20 defeat.

    Leading the way? A defense that was rebuilt from the ground up after its AFC championship game collapse a year ago, and that had struggled all night to pick up the fizzling Kansas City offense. 

    The defense forced the 49ers into a pair of punts in the fourth quarter, giving Mahomes a chance to rally the Chiefs to their first title in 50 years, and the young quarterback came through with touchdown passes to Travis Kelce and Damien Williams to give his team the lead.

    “I knew we weren’t in the ideal situation,” Mahomes said, “but I believed in my defense to get stops and they did.”

    The 49ers still had a chance after Williams reached over the pylon with 2:44 left, and a video review upheld the touchdown call that gave Kansas City the lead. 

    But after allowing a first down, a defense that carried a newfound sense of purpose — “swagger,” safety Tyrann Mathieu called it — made four consecutive plays when they needed it most.

    Garoppolo threw three straight incompletions, then the 49ers quarterback was sacked by Clark, the $105.5 million offseason acquisition. That gave the Chiefs the ball back, Williams got loose for a long touchdown run and Kendall Fuller picked off a desperation heave to put an exclamation point on the comeback.

    “There were great expectations coming into this season,” Mathieu said, “but we knew we had the pieces in place. It was a great challenge defensively going into this game. I’m proud that we kind of shut them down.”

    Back in Kansas City, a fanbase that hadn’t celebrated a title since the Nixon administration was finally able to exhale.

    Making history

    Katie Sowers made history Sunday night, becoming the first woman to coach in the Super Bowl.

    The first woman coach to help win a Lombardi Trophy remains up for grabs.

    Sowers came in as an offensive assistant with the San Francisco 49ers who just happened to be the first woman ever to coach in this game. She also is the first openly gay coach.

    But she missed out on capping her trailblazing night by winning a championship ring when the 49ers couldn’t hold the 20-10 lead they took into the fourth quarter before losing 31-20 to the Kansas City Chiefs. Her night featured a 60-second Microsoft commercial thanking her for knocking down another door for women.

    The latest Super Bowl featured women in many roles.

    Norma Hunt, widow of Chiefs’ founder Lamar, is the only woman to have attended all 54 Super Bowls and also is part of the ownership group that brought Kansas City its first Super Bowl title since 1970. The 49ers have Denise DeBartolo York as co-chairman.

    Then there’s Virginia McCaskey, 97 and the owner of the Chicago Bears, who made an appearance in the NFL commercial shown at the start of the Super Bowl to celebrate the start of the league’s next century.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE