Indianapolis — Progress continues to be made on a new labor agreement between the NFL and its players union after player leadership narrowly approved sending the latest proposal to its full membership for approval early Wednesday morning.

According to multiple reports, the 32 player representatives voted 17-14 to pass the proposal, with one member abstaining from the vote. A simple majority from the full player union is needed to approve the new, 10-year collective bargaining agreement, which would go into effect immediately.

Among the key changes would be the increase to a 17-game season, expected to start in 2021, the expansion of the playoffs by two teams, a shortened preseason and reduction of padded practices, an increase in roster and practice squad spots and an increased share of the revenue for the players.

Two changes included in the most recent proposal is a $100,000 increase to minimum salaries and the elimination of a $250,000 cap on 17th game earnings, which had been included in a previous CBA proposal set forth by league ownership.

No date has been set for the player vote, but it's expected to be conducted before the start of the league's new league year in mid-March.

"The one thing we're not doing is rushing into anything," NFLPA president Eric Winston said on Wednesday night. "The one thing we're not doing is rushing though this. Every 'I' will be dotted, every 'T' will be crossed, and when that happens, that happens."

