Indianapolis — College football’s top players turned the NFL’s annual scouting combine into speed week.

Running back Jonathan Taylor promised to run the 40-yard dash in under 4.4 seconds. He did. Receiver Henry Ruggs III came, literally, a few ticks away from matching the fastest time recorded in the event’s 35-year history. Linebacker Isaiah Simmons showed he had receiver-type speed on Saturday, and even the big men turned heads with their fleet feet.

Utah defensive back Javelin K. Guidry ran 4.29 40-yard dash on Sunday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. (Photo: Michael Conroy, AP)

On Sunday, the trend continued with cornerback Javelin Guidry of Utah clocking a 4.29 — the best on the final day of workouts in Indianapolis and tied for third-best among defensive backs since 2003. Only Jalen Myrick of Minnesota in 2017 and Stanford Routt in 2005 posted faster times.

“It was a 4.28 at a Texas camp my sophomore year,” Guidry said earlier this week when asked what his fastest 40 was. “I really focused on it (track) when we moved to Texas. Coach Larry Weathers in Austin, he really put it on me to focus on track and running and DB drills as well.”

Guidry did more than that in Indy. He also posted 21 reps on the 225-pound bench press, tied for fifth among defensive backs.

Jeff Okudah, widely considered the best cornerback in April’s draft and possibly the Lions’ pick at No. 3, didn’t have the kind of day he expected.

The former Ohio State player did only 11 reps on the bench press and posted a 4.48 in the 40 before hitting the Lucas Oil Stadium turf while trying to make a spinning catch during one drill. He complained of head and neck soreness, sat out some of the workout, before returning to deliver the best broad jump of the day at 11 feet, 3 inches and a 41-inch vertical jump.

“It’s kind of like there’s risk-reward for everything,” he said before working out. “For me, it’s no different than going out against Tee Higgins all game. It’s always going to be risk-reward. You chose if you’re going to get the reward or if you’re going to get the risk.”

A look at the risers:

►Tristan Wirfs: At 6-foot-5, 322 pounds, Iowa’s former offensive tackle might not look like the most athletically gifted player. But he posted a better vertical jump (36.5 inches) than two of the top receivers

►Isaiah Simmons: The former Clemson linebacker started this week as a potential top-10 pick. He helped himself by running a 4.39-second in the 40, matching Taylor’s time and finishing ahead of all but six receivers. He also had the second-best broad jump (11 feet) and tied for third-best vertical jump (39 inches) among linebackers.

►Taylor: The fastest running back in Indianapolis also measured in bigger than his two nearest competitors, J.K. Dobbins of Ohio State and D’Andre Swift of Georgia, to be the first runner selected. He outran Swift in the 40 (4.48) with a 4.39.