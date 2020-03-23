The San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a one-year contract with defensive end Kerry Hyder.

A person familiar with the deal says the sides came to the agreement on Monday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the signing hasn’t been announced.

NFL Network first reported the deal and also reported that San Francisco reached a one-year deal linebacker Joe Walker.

Hyder entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the New York Jets in 2014. He was with Detroit from 2015-18, where he spent three seasons under Niners defensive line coach Kris Kocurek.

Hyder’s most productive season came in 2016 when he had eight sacks for the Lions. He had one sack in 16 games for Dallas last season.

Walker had 65 tackles in 16 games for Arizona last season. He is a key contributor on special teams and will fill the void created when San Francisco didn’t tender reserve linebacker Elijah Lee a contract last week.

The 49ers also announced a one-year deal with defensive end Ronald Blair that had been initially agreed to last week.

Blair was a fifth-round pick by San Francisco in 2016. He has 13½ sacks in 46 games as a key reserve on the defensive line.

Seahawks deal for CB Dunbar

Seattle landed some needed depth in the secondary by acquiring cornerback Quinton Dunbar from Washington for a fifth-round pick, according to a person with knowledge of the move.

The person spoke to AP on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. ESPN first reported the trade.

The move could end up being another trade steal for John Schneider and the Seahawks as they attempt to upgrade the secondary. Seattle had a need for cornerback depth and Dunbar should instantly jump into the competition as a potential starter. At 6-foot-2 with long arms, Dunbar fits the mold of the cornerbacks Seattle wants to have in its defensive system.

Dunbar had a career-best four interceptions last season for Washington. He has started 17 of the past 18 games he’s played for Washington. He missed five games last season with a hamstring injury and made it clear he wanted to play somewhere other than Washington for the upcoming season.

The move was the second significant trade made by Seattle since the start of last season to help the secondary. The Seahawks sent a seventh-round pick to Detroit for Quandre Diggs midway through last season and now used a fifth-round pick to acquire Dunbar.

Washington lands QB in trade

Washington on Monday acquired Kyle Allen from the Carolina Panthers for a fifth-round pick, according to a person with knowledge of the move. The person spoke to AP on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.

The 24-year-old Allen becomes some semblance of competition for 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins. Coach Ron Rivera coached Allen with Carolina the past two seasons before being fired.

Rivera repeatedly praised Allen’s toughness and said, “He doesn’t let things faze him.”

“I’m not concerned about Kyle’s learning curve,” Rivera said last season. “He’s a young quarterback who is going to make young mistakes. But that is why you put him out there. We’re going to live with his learning pains because that is what the game is all about.”

Allen has thrown for 3,588 yards, 19 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in 15 NFL games in 2018 and 2019, all with the Panthers. He became their starter last season when Newton got hurt, finished with 23 turnovers and was benched for rookie Will Grier the final two weeks after Carolina fell out of the playoff hunt.

The Panthers signed Allen as an undrafted free agent out of Houston.

Panther sign XFL quarterback

the Panthers have agreed to terms on a two-year contract with former XFL quarterback P.J. Walker of the Houston Roughnecks.

The person spoke to AP on condition of anonymity because the moves have not been announced by the team since the players have yet to pass physicals.

The decision to add Walker prompted the Panthers to trade Kyle Allen to Washington, according to a person with knowledge of the move. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because that deal had not been announced.

The Panthers also announced the signings of three unrestricted free agents as previously reported — former Lions linebacker Tahir Whitehead from the Raiders, defensive end Stephen Weatherly from the Vikings and offensive lineman John Miller from the Bengals. Cornerback Jimmy Smith also signed a one-year contract, keeping the

Extra points

The Giants have reached agreements on one-year contracts with running back Dion Lewis and wide receiver Corey Coleman.

... Cowboys center Travis Frederick is retiring from the NFL at 29, the 2016 All-Pro saying he “could no longer perform at my highest level” after returning from a neurological disorder that sidelined him for a season.

... Free-agent cornerback Jimmy Smith and defensive back-linebacker Anthony Levine Sr. have re-signed with the Ravens on one-year deals.

... Jaguars agreed to sign linebacker Cassius Marsh and defensive tackle Al Woods.

... Patriots signed safety Cody Davis