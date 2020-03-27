The Vikings re-signed two more of their own free agents, with new contracts for running back Ameer Abdullah and center Brett Jones.

Abdullah has been the team’s primary kickoff returner since being claimed off waivers from the Lions on Nov. 7, 2018. He also carved out a niche on coverage units last season, while tallying 203 yards from scrimmage with one receiving touchdown. Abdullah, a second-round draft pick by the Lions in 2015, has 1,366 rushing yards and 518 receiving yards in 58 career games.

Former Lions running back Ameer Abdullah has re-signed with the Vikings. (Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP)

Jones joined the Vikings in a trade with the Giants on Aug. 26, 2018.

Brockers deal falls through

The Ravens won’t have Michael Brockers on their retooled defensive line after all, and now he’s headed back to Los Angeles.

Baltimore reached agreement on a three-year contract with the Rams free agent last week. But the deal was never sealed in part because Brockers could not take a physical at the team’s training facility because of restrictions by the NFL regarding the coronavirus.

The Ravens had concerns over a lingering ankle sprain Brockers sustained last season. Brockers’ agent, Scott Casterline, had two independent doctors — including Cowboys head physician Dan Cooper — examine the eight-year veteran.

Casterline reported that both doctors found arthritis in the ankle but insisted that Brockers “can play with it.”

That evidently wasn’t good enough for Baltimore. Unable to verify the extent of the injury through an examination by their own doctors, the Ravens sought to amend the proposed contract.

“I didn’t know why Baltimore took a hard stance on that,” Casterline said. “I think the coronavirus, not allowing their doctors to get their hands on Michael, was the key thing.”

With club announcing agreement with Dontari Poe.

Cowboys add kicker

The Dallas Cowboys and kicker Greg Zuerlein agreed on a $7.5 million, three-year contract, with $2.3 million guaranteed.

The deal with Zuerlein comes just a few days after the Cowboys re-signed Kai Forbath, who made all 10 kicks last season after replacing the shaky Brett Maher.

Dallas also announced a deal with nearly 350-pound defensive tackle Dontari Poe in another signal of going bigger inside under new coach Mike McCarthy, who brought in Mike Nolan as defensive coordinator.

“Greg the Leg” had issues similar to Maher in the last of eight seasons with the Rams in 2019. Zuerlein was strong from 50-plus yards but struggled on shorter kicks.

The 32-year-old’s accuracy has tailed off in the two seasons since connecting on a career-best 38 field goals in 40 tries in 2017, when he was an All-Pro and Los Angeles reached the Super Bowl.

Lamar Jackson sues Amazon

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has filed a federal lawsuit against Amazon.com, claiming the online retail giant is unfairly profiting from apparel playing off his public image and catch phrases.

Jackson’s complaint, filed in Florida on Wednesday, asks Amazon to stop selling the products without permission and to provide the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player with compensation and damages. The items in question feature phrases such as “Action Jackson 8” and “Not bad for a running back.”

The lawsuit alleges that Amazon is damaging Jackson’s Era8Apparel, LLC, which sells similar products online, and confusing customers who might think he has approved the items.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tausch dies

Terry Tausch, an All-American offensive lineman at Texas and eight-year NFL veteran who played for the Vikings and 49ers, has died. He was 61. The Longhorns announced that Tausch passed away Wednesday night at his home in Plano, Texas. His older brother, Gary Tausch, told San Antonio TV station KENS that the death was “sudden.” He did not cite a cause.