The Chiefs re-signed wide receiver Demarcus Robinson to a one-year deal, a source confirmed to the Kansas City Star. Financial terms were not disclosed, but Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reported that the contract is worth $2,297,500 fully guaranteed, though only about $1 million will count against the Chiefs’ salary cap.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (Photo: Ed Zurga, AP)

According to the source, Robinson drew interest on the open market. General manager Brett Veach and the Chiefs, however, remained focused on bringing him back and kept the lines of communications open before eventually agreeing to terms.

Robinson appeared in all 16 regular-season games with 10 starts in 2019, recording 32 catches for 449 yards and four touchdowns on 55 targets. His biggest game came in Week 2, when he totaled six catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns, averaging a healthy 28.6 yards per catch.

Brockers returns to Rams

After Baltimore Ravens physicians apparently could not verify the condition of his left ankle, defensive tackle Michael Brockers returned to the Los Angeles Rams on a three-year deal worth up to $31.5 million, according to NFL.com.

The unexpected turn enables Brockers to continue as the Rams’ longest-tenured defensive player. Brockers, 29, has been a mainstay alongside star Aaron Donald and is a respected locker room presence and mentor to younger players such as nose tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day.

Brockers’ situation with the Ravens appears to have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The NFL has ordered team facilities closed, and players are not allowed to visit.

Giant reach deal with TE

The New York Giants reached a one-year contract agreement with tight end Eric Tomlinson.

Tomlinson confirmed the signing on his Instagram account. The Giants posted the news on their website and Twitter account, citing reports, but they will not confirm it until the player passes his physical.

Tomlinson split last season with the Giants, New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders. He appeared in eight games and had one catch.

Tomlinson has played in 44 regular-season games with 32 starts for the New York Jets, Giants and Raiders. He has caught 17 passes for 194 yards and one touchdown. He also has seven special teams tackles and has experience as a long snapper.

Vikings re-sign guard

The Minnesota Vikings signed veteran guard Dakota Dozier.

The team announced the re-signing of the Furman product, who played in 16 games last season with a career-high four starts. He originally joined Minnesota as a free agent last April 4.

Dozier was drafted by the New York Jets in the fourth round (137th overall) of the 2014 NFL draft. He has appeared in 54 career games with 11 starts.