The Baltimore Ravens have reached agreement on a one-year contract with defensive tackle Derek Wolfe, ending his eight-year run with the Denver Broncos.

Wolfe had seven sacks in 12 games last season before going on injured reserve with a dislocated elbow.

Defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) has agreed to a one-year deal with the Ravens. (Photo: Jack Dempsey, AP)

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound Wolfe fills the void left by the unexpected departure last week of free agent Michael Brockers, who initially agreed to a three-year deal with Baltimore. The sides couldn’t finalize the contract, however, and Brockers ended up going back to the Los Angeles Rams.

Wolfe joins Brandon Williams and newcomer Calais Campbell on Baltimore’s revamped defensive line.

When healthy, Wolfe has been an effective run-stopper. He has 299 career tackles and 33 sacks but has played all 16 games in only three of his eight seasons.

Wolfe, 30, came to the Broncos as a second-round pick in the 2012 draft.

Lending a hand

Arik Armstead has used his role and fame as a 49ers defensive lineman as a platform to pique awareness, everything from fitness to academics — be active, eat wisely, read and study.

This week, the 6-foot-7, 285-pound defensive lineman pledged more giving to his home base of Elk Grove, where he was a star at Pleasant Grove High School, and Sacramento, which he says “is always dear to my heart.”

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the restaurant industry across the state to a near crawl, if not a complete shutdown. In an effort to help his regional home base, Armstead has pledged to give away 49ers game tickets and signed memorabilia to those who eat local with pictorial proof on his Instagram and Twitter thread.

To this end, Armstead has used his game jersey No. 91 with social-media hashtags to tie in Sacramento’s area code of 916: #Eat91Six and #stayhungry.

“I saw how the coronavirus really hit our local economy, and I wanted to do something to help,” Armstead said by phone Friday. “I wanted to do what I could to help and wanted to do something creative to help small businesses. Restaurants do a lot for a local economy, so we want people to continue to go to those places for take out to help them in this time of need.”

He added, “I love Sacramento dearly. I feel for people who are hurting. I know a lot of people who have small businesses, and I want to see my city prosper and grow and get better.”

Armstead said he has been amazed by the outpouring of support, “It’s been a great response. People are tagging me on social media with their favorite restaurants. It’s been a win-win. People can still get great food, help the business, and they could get some cool items such as tickets and signed items.”

Armstead’s longtime pal Shaq Thompson, a linebacker for the Carolina Panthers, has also pledged to assist similarly at eateries for his home town. He is a Grant High graduate. Armstead and Thompson worked out together for weeks before becoming first-round NFL picks in 2015.

“Shaq, that’s my brother,” Armstead said. “We’re all in this together.”