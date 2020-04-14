Ravens running back Mark Ingram (Flint) praised the Panthers’ decision to give All-Pro Christian McCaffrey a $16 million-a-year contract and said he’d like to see other top young running backs paid, too.

Carolina Panthers' Christian McCaffrey (Photo: Michael Conroy, AP)

Ingram called the 23-year-old McCaffrey an “impact player” and said he deserved the four-year, $64 million contract extension he received Monday after becoming only the third player in NFL history to amass 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in a season.

Ingram said running backs deserve to be paid well, just like other positional players.

“Why should a running back be treated less than another position?” Ingram said in a video conference call. “All of these other positions get high (salaries). … Why is the running back the redheaded stepchild? I think (McCaffrey) deserves that number.”



Chargers sign ex-Lions TE

Former Lion Donald Parham Jr., who led XFL tight ends in yards and receptions, has signed a multi-year contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, the team said.