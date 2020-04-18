The Athletic’s Bob McGinn reports that ex-Alabama star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa scored a woeful 13 on the Wonderlic test, administered by the NFL to draft prospects before the draft.

Tua Tagovailoa (Photo: Sam Craft, AP)

Among the other first-round prospects, McGinn reported that LSU’s Jake Burrow scored a 34, Utah State’s Jordan Love got a 27 and Oregon’s Justin Herbert had a 25.

The highest reported score among the 2020 quarterback draft prospects was a 40 by Iowa’s Nate Stanley.

Current Dolphins starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick’s 48 (number of correct answers out of 50 questions) is reportedly tied for the third-best all-time (Fitzpatrick’s fellow Harvard alum Pat McInally, a Bengals punter from 1976-85, owns the lone perfect score).

Quarterbacks have brushed off a low Wonderlic to star in the league. Dolphins Hall of Famer Dan Marino’s score in 1983 was widely reported to be a 16, and Ravens defending NFL Most Valuable Player Lamar Jackson was reported to have the same score as Tagovailoa two years ago.

Ravens, Ryan agree to deal

The Ravens have reached a one-year deal with veteran inside linebacker Jake Ryan (Michigan), according to media reports, adding depth to one of the team’s thinnest positions just five days before the start of the NFL draft.

The deal with Ryan, who played sparingly last season in Jacksonville, is pending a physical. Terms have not been disclosed.

After tearing his ACL in training camp in 2018 with Green Bay, where he spent his first four years, Ryan played in just two games for the Jaguars. Ryan, who started last season on the reserve/nonfootball injury list, appeared exclusively in special teams action. In February, Jacksonville declined to exercise the second-year option on his two-year, $7.5 million deal.

Over his first three years with the Packers, the 6-foot-2, 240-pound Ryan appeared in 43 games (27 starts) and totaled a combined 144 tackles, as well as a sack and a forced fumble. He played a career-high 61.8% of the defensive snaps in 2016, carving out a role with his solid run defending.

Hill staying with Falcons

Running back Brian Hill has signed his $2.13 million tender offer to remain with the Atlanta Falcons, the team says. The restricted free agent received an original-round tender last month, giving the team a right to match any offer Hill received from another team or accept a fifth-round draft pick as compensation.

Hill played in 12 games with two starts in 2019, rushing 78 times for 323 yards and two touchdowns along with 10 catches for 69 yards and one TD. He’ll be among the backups vying for playing time behind newcomer Todd Gurley.