Jacksonville, Fla. — Disgruntled Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue goaded minority owner Tony Khan into a Twitter exchange Monday in hopes of escalating his public trade demand.

It might have backfired.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) is not making friends with the big bosses. (Photo: Michael Conroy, AP)

Khan, the team’s senior vice president of football administration and technology and the son of majority owner Shad Khan, eventually told Ngakoue to “show me the compensation. I’m sure you’re really driving up the price.”

Ngakoue has been vocal about his displeasure with the franchise since the end of last season and has repeatedly said his time in Jacksonville is done.

The Jaguars placed the franchise tag on Ngakoue last month, a move that would guarantee him about $18 million next season.

But Ngakoue has refused to sign the tender in hopes of forcing a trade. He started Monday’s Twitter rant by calling out Khan, posting “@TonyKhan stop hiding moe.”

Khan responded: “I’m not in hiding sir, I’m in isolation getting ready for the draft. I’ve been pretty active on social media in isolation, but you wouldn’t know that since you unfollowed me (again).”

Ngakoue: “Since your feeling might today let’s both let the world in on the truth. We been had a discussion that the chargers game was my last game. Yet you try to back door the situation without answering any of my camps calls. Smh you spoiled bra.. holding up people for no reason.” Ngakoue added a clown emoji.

Khan: “It’s a new regime here sir. I thank you from the bottom of my heart for all of the contributions you made here. That said, tweeting insults at me won’t get you traded any faster. Only good trade compensation will do that. Please redirect your efforts into a more productive outlet.”

Ngakoue: “Just trade me. I don’t need the speech.”

Ngakoue added a checkered flag emoji.

Khan: “Show me the compensation. I’m sure you’re really driving up the price today btw.”

Ngakoue has 371/2 sacks and 14 forced fumbles in four seasons in Jacksonville. The speedy strip-sack specialist made the Pro Bowl in 2017.



Extra points

The latest results of the joint testing done by the NFL and the players’ union was released Monday, concluding a comprehensive new testing method that went beyond examining only new helmet models joining the market this year.

As the NFL and NFLPA continue to evolve testing around what are the best models of helmets for players to wear, all 35 models of helmets were tested and rated by biomechanical engineers appointed by the league and the union.

... Former Baltimore Colt Mike Curtis passed away Monday at his home in St. Petersburg, Fla. He was 77.

Curtis clinched the Colts’ Super Bowl V victory over the Cowboys with a late fourth-quarter interception.