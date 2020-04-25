Three players with local ties were selected on the third and final day of the NFL Draft on Saturday, led by Notre Dame defensive end Khalid Kareem.

Kareem, the Detroit native who starred at Farmington Hills Harrison, was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals with the first pick of the fifth round at No. 147 overall.

Former Farmington Hills Harrison star Khalid Kareem was selected in the fifth round of the NFL Draft. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, Associated Press)

“Definitely being a Midwest guy, it’s definitely good to stay close to home,” Kareem told reporters on Saturday. “Cincinnati is only four, five hours away, so it’s close enough for my family to come see me play. I’m excited for the opportunity.”

More: Recap: A complete list of all the picks on Day 3 of the NFL Draft

One of the top defensive linemen in the 2016 recruiting class, Kareem didn’t play much as a freshman and carved out a role as a sophomore. Over his junior and senior seasons with the Fighting Irish, he picked up the production with 20.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks.

Miami wide receiver K.J. Osborn (2) breaks through tackles after catching a pass to score a touchdown against Pittsburgh during the fourth quarter on, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Miami won 16-12. (Photo: Keith Srakocic, AP)

Following Kareem’s selection in the fifth round was Miami receiver K.J. Osborn, a Ypsilanti native who was taken by the Minnesota Vikings with the No. 176 overall pick. Osborn led the Hurricanes with 50 receptions, 547 receiving yards and five touchdowns in his one season at Miami. He also led the team with 1,108 all-purpose yards and was the only Hurricane to top 1,000 all-purpose yards last season.

Osborn started his prep career at Ypsilanti Lincoln, transferred to Florida’s IMG Academy for his senior season, and then played three seasons at Buffalo, where he racked up 1,490 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns, before landing at Miami.

Mississippi State defensive back Brian Cole II runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (Photo: Michael Conroy, AP)

Two rounds later, the Vikings selected another local product in Saginaw Heritage grad Brian Cole II with the No. 249 overall pick. Cole started his college career at Michigan, went to junior college at East Mississippi CC and spent his final two seasons at Mississippi State, where he recorded 67 tackles as a safety last season.

On Day 2 of the draft, the Denver Broncos snagged Penn State receiver KJ Hamler (Orchard Lake St. Mary’s) and Iowa cornerback Michael Ojemudia (Farmington Hills Harrison) in the second and third rounds, respectively.